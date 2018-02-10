F-150 continues strong sales at Friendly Ford

In a construction-dominated community like Las Vegas, the Ford F-150 at Friendly Ford has proven invaluable to a wide array of employees capitalizing on a booming economy.

Friendly Ford Sales consultant Sheldon Pyke is seen with the 2018 Ford F-150 at Friendly Ford, 660 N. Decatur Blvd.

There is good reason for the truck’s success regionally considering that it has been the Truck of the Year for 41 consecutive years. The 2018 F-150 has also been hailed with additional awards that include 2018 Kelley Blue Book KBB.com Best Buy Award Winner and the 2018 Truck of Texas from the Texas Auto Writers Association. Also impressive is that the 2018 F-150 was named the 2018 Motor Trend Truck of the Year.

Complete with excellent torque and high-strength, military, aluminum-alloy body, the latest F-150 is also highlighted by an 8-inch productivity screen and available 360-degree camera. An EPA-estimated mpg of 18 in the city and 24 on the highway is even more proof that Ford Motor Company continually wins awards and customers at the same time.

In true Ford style, the 2018 Ford F-150 has a new engine with more horsepower and torque, along with more engines that include the 3.3-liter naturally aspirated V-6, modified versions of the outgoing 2.7-liter Eco-Boost V-6 and 5.0-liter V-8, 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 and high output EcoBoost V-6.

It also is available with an all-new diesel.

The truck has an impressive towing package. The Pro Trailer Backup Assist makes backing up a trailer much easier. The driver simply needs to rotate the know left or right in the direction he wants the trailer to go as part of a package that resulted in a class-best 13,200 pounds maximum capacity.

A new pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection can automatically apply F-150 brakes to help prevent a collision with a vehicle or pedestrian.

Also key to the continued success of the F-150, all engines except the 3.3-liter base engine come with Ford’s new 10-speed automatic transmission. In addition, all five engines come standard with Auto Stop Start.

Sales consultant Sheldon Pyke said the F-150 is a revolutionary vehicle.

“It packs safety, power, style and convenience for all ages and all needs,” he said. “I’m from Hawaii, where the F-150 is the most popular truck. There is a lot of construction there, and outdoor people like fishermen and surfers love the F-150.

“I am in the process of buying an F-150 in the next few months.”