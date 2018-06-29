Find off-road independence this Fourth of July at Chapman

This week we celebrate America’s Independence Day by enjoying barbeques, fireworks, friends and family and, of course, the great outdoors. This Fourth of July, Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram wants to help you make the most of your holiday by offering vehicles that allow you to truly explore your freedoms off the road.

Digitaltrends.com Enjoy your independence off the road this Fourth of July with the Jeep Wrangler.

This week we celebrate America’s Independence Day by enjoying barbeques, fireworks, friends and family and, of course, the great outdoors. This Fourth of July, Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram wants to help you make the most of your holiday by offering vehicles that allow you to truly explore your freedoms off the road.

Digitaltrends.com recently ranked the 10 best off-road vehicles of 2018, and three of the models are available at Chapman: The 2019 Jeep Cherokee, the 2018 Jeep Wrangler and the 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel.

“Whether you’re driving through snow, mud, sand or rock, these vehicles will without a doubt get you where you need to go,” said Don Hamrick, general manager of Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. “Jeep is easily the most iconic off-road vehicle brand in the U.S., and no one sells more of them in Nevada than we do. When it comes to the Ram 1500 Rebel, the powerful and capable four-wheel-drive truck absolutely deserves a spot among the top 10.”

The all-new 2019 Jeep Cherokee proudly wears the Trail Rated badge, which signifies its ability to perform well under various off-road conditions. The four-wheel-drive, nine-speed automatic SUV works to perform in all terrains with traction, ground clearance and maneuverability capabilities at its forefront. The refreshed Cherokee also received a customizable driver information digital cluster display, soft Nappa leather-trimmed seating and available Bluetooth connectivity and integrated voice command with Siri.

The complete lineup of 2019 models is now available at Chapman.

The Jeep Wrangler can undeniably hold its own when it comes to off-roading with a 3.6-liter V-6 engine churning out 285 horsepower. The latest models also feature an eight-speed automatic transmission, which allows for better acceleration as well as enhanced fuel economy due to the added gears. Vehicle accessories include a 6.5-inch touch-screen display, Garmin GPS navigation, Uconnect voice command with Bluetooth and vehicle information center.

One of the greatest benefits of the Wrangler is that it is a completely customizable vehicle. Chapman is the exclusive American Expedition Vehicles representative for Southern Nevada and can upgrade any Jeep or Ram to highlight your driving preferences.

Three trucks accompanied the seven SUVs on the shortlist for the 10 best off-road vehicles, including the 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel. The Rebel is the most capable member of Ram’s 1500 lineup and was built for off-road performance.

A new electronic locking rear differential gives the new Ram 1500 the ability to drive through any terrain with exceptional handling. It is offered as either a quad cab or as a crew cab, has four-wheel-drive and features aggressive all-terrain tires, skid plates, a performance-tuned suspension and a factory lift.