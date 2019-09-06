103°F
Dealer News

Findlay Acura introduces hand-crafted 2020 TLX PMC

September 6, 2019 - 2:10 pm
 

There is a unique buzz in the showroom of Findlay Acura in the Valley Automall and for good reason.

Acura, which is known for its exceptional quality workmanship, is touting the 2020 TLX PMC with a 3.5-liter V-6 producing 290 horsepower and the Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive. It is handcrafted at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

The process starts with the delivery of the body-in-white from the main TLX production center. After the paint process is completed, the skilled master technicians start the hand-assembly of the PMC Edition, starting with the installation of all drive train and chassis components, wiring harness and electronics.

The paint includes six coats up to 17 millimeters.

The next part of the equation is the addition of 19-inch wheels and tires before the exterior trim is added. Then, the PMC Edition is fitted with a unique interior including black Milano leather seats with Valencia Red inserts, black piping, red stitching for the seats, door panels and center armrest.

Interior features that come standard include on-demand multiuse display touch screen, Sirius XM Satellite, Bluetooth hands-free link, driver’s 12-way power seat, front passenger eight-way power seat, dual-zone automatic climate control and push-button ignition.

An A-Spec steering wheel that includes perforated black leather, red stitching and metal-finished paddle shifters. The vehicle is priced at about $50,000.

Dealership sales manager John Williams said the response to the 2020 TLX PMC has been strong, and buyers especially seem to appreciate the workmanship.

“We literally just got one of these cars,” said Williams, who has been in the car business for seven years. “It came in Aug. 19, and the response has been incredible.”

Williams pointed out that only 360 of the vehicles will be hand-built.

“The true Acura enthusiast will want the TLX PMC,” he said. “Buyers want quality, and that’s exactly what they’re getting with this car.

“This car is truly loaded. It comes standard with all-wheel drive.”

Williams serves in multiple positions with Findlay Acura including finance, internet director, sales manager and IT work.

THE LATEST
Findlay Volkswagen General Manager Melisa Eichbauer’s efforts are evidenced by her being name ...
Findlay VW Henderson GM earns designation on 40 Under 40
Melisa Eichbauer, general manager of Findlay Volkswagen, recently earned a place on the prestigious “40 Under40” list that is published annually by Automotive News.

Ramtrucks.com The award-winning 2019 Ram 1500 is available at all Chapman Automotive dealership ...
Test drive 2019 Truck of the Year at Chapman
The 2019 Ram 1500 was named Motor Trend’s 2019 Truck of the Year and Edmunds Editor’s Choice for the large trucks division.

Findlay Mazda technician Tony Tinnell can’t imagine working anywhere else. (Findlay)
Findlay Mazda technician loves his job
With the immense changes in the mechanical end of the car business, technicians have their work cut out for them trying to keep up with all the technological advancements. Tony Tinnell has been in the car business 13 years and is certified in Kia, Ford and Mazda lines. He currently works for Findlay Mazda.

The highly capable 2019 Chrysler Pacifica is the perfect family vehicle. (Chrysler)
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid completely reinvents minivan
The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, America’s first-ever hybrid minivan, checks those weekly gas station trips off the to-do list. Powered by an electric motor, the vehicle can be driven 520 miles before the next trip to the gas pump.

Hyundai of Las Vegas executive Eddie Matias is seen with the 2020 Hyundai Palisade sport utilit ...
Hyundai of Las Vegas moves into new building
Hyundai of Las Vegas expanded its operations on West Sahara Avenue with into a new state-of-the-art building just west of its previous location.

From left, certified sales and leasing consultant Tyron Shigemoto, General Manager Ryon Walters ...
Lexus of Henderson sponsor back-to-school supplies drive
Lexus of Henderson is reaching out to the Southern Nevada community to donate a variety of school supplies needed by the Clark County School District. Supplies can be dropped off in two boxes in the television lounge areas at the dealership located in the Valley Automall.

Findlay Automotive Group Operations Director Robby Findlay shows off the 2020 GR Supra at the d ...
Findlay Toyota presents the 2020 GR Supra
The delivery of the 2020 GR Supra to Findlay Toyota produced incredible reaction as the all-new Supra makes its return. Over the next year, the dealership will receive an estimated 18 2020 GR Supras.

Chapman Chrysler Jeep’s redesigned showroom will make buying a car even easier and will help ...
Chapman showroom upgraded to better assist customers
Chapman Chrysler Jeep in the Valley Automall has been undergoing a makeover to better serve its customers. The sales floor has added 75 feet of showroom space, opening it up for more displays.