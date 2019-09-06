Findlay Acura introduces hand-crafted 2020 TLX PMC

Acura is touting the 2020 TLX PMC with a 3.5-liter V-6 producing 290 horsepower and the Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive. It is handcrafted at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

Veteran sales manager John Williams is seen with the 2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition at Findlay Acura in the Valley Automall. (Findlay)

There is a unique buzz in the showroom of Findlay Acura in the Valley Automall and for good reason.

The process starts with the delivery of the body-in-white from the main TLX production center. After the paint process is completed, the skilled master technicians start the hand-assembly of the PMC Edition, starting with the installation of all drive train and chassis components, wiring harness and electronics.

The paint includes six coats up to 17 millimeters.

The next part of the equation is the addition of 19-inch wheels and tires before the exterior trim is added. Then, the PMC Edition is fitted with a unique interior including black Milano leather seats with Valencia Red inserts, black piping, red stitching for the seats, door panels and center armrest.

Interior features that come standard include on-demand multiuse display touch screen, Sirius XM Satellite, Bluetooth hands-free link, driver’s 12-way power seat, front passenger eight-way power seat, dual-zone automatic climate control and push-button ignition.

An A-Spec steering wheel that includes perforated black leather, red stitching and metal-finished paddle shifters. The vehicle is priced at about $50,000.

Dealership sales manager John Williams said the response to the 2020 TLX PMC has been strong, and buyers especially seem to appreciate the workmanship.

“We literally just got one of these cars,” said Williams, who has been in the car business for seven years. “It came in Aug. 19, and the response has been incredible.”

Williams pointed out that only 360 of the vehicles will be hand-built.

“The true Acura enthusiast will want the TLX PMC,” he said. “Buyers want quality, and that’s exactly what they’re getting with this car.

“This car is truly loaded. It comes standard with all-wheel drive.”

Williams serves in multiple positions with Findlay Acura including finance, internet director, sales manager and IT work.