Findlay answers American Red Cross’ call for blood

The American Red Cross kicked off its “Missing Types” campaign at Findlay Honda Henderson in the Valley Automall. The organization is asking for blood donations.

American Red Cross of Southern Nevada's “Missing Types” campaign launched at Findlay Honda Henderson. Those in attendance include, from left, Alan Diskin, executive director of the Red Cross of Southern Nevada; Molly O’Briant with daughter Layla; Chloe Beardsley, meteorologist at KSNV Channel 3; Las Vegas Aviators mascot; Tyler Corder, CFO, Findlay Automotive Group; Michael Naft, county commissioner, District A; Clark Dumont, Vegas PBS; Gia Glass; and Chris Darcy, Metropolitan Police deputy chief. (Findlay)

The American Red Cross sounded the alarm June 11 by asking for blood donations during its kickoff of the Missing Types campaign at Findlay Honda Henderson in the Valley Automall.

Some local businesses are missing the letters A, B and O in their names. That is to show their support for the Red Cross’ Missing Types campaign. Findlay Automotive Group — or more appropriately “Findl-y –ut-m-tive Gr-up” — and others like Veg-s PBS are helping to bring awareness to this campaign by showing that a few missing letters make a big difference. Just as when the Red Cross is missing essential blood types, it can have a dramatic effect.

Among the executives with stories that touched the attendees were Tyler Corder, Findlay Automotive Group chief financial officer, and Clark Dumont, Vegas PBS interim director of development and strategic relationships.

Corder told the story of his brother who entered a hospital for heart surgery only to find out, moments before the procedure was about to start, that the surgery could not be conducted because insufficient blood was available. The surgery was rescheduled for a later date at the same hospital.

“It was frightening,” Corder said. “Naturally we were worried about his heart ailment. But equally concerning was the mental stress of another round of presurgery preparation before the surgery could be completed about a week later.”

Corder, who is immediate past chairman of the board of the Red Cross of Southern Nevada, praised the American Red Cross for all that it does over the years.

“Thank God for the Red Cross because when something bad happens, they are always there to respond,” Corder said.

Findlay Automotive Group has already conducted 19 blood drives this year and is on pace to help collect 420 units of blood for the Red Cross in 2019.

Dumont, a blood recipient himself, said the need for blood is significant, especially considering that he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, in which the immune system attacks the nervous system. He received blood when he was diagnosed and was cured because of a weeklong regimen of intravenous immunoglobulin therapy, a mixture of antibodies.

“I’m not the only one with a need for blood. There are more, and they are right here.”

Among the others needing blood and attending the event were 4-year-old Gia Glass, who has sickle cell anemia; 4-year-old Layla O’Bryant, who must receive an eight-hour blood treatment with high doses of intravenous immunoglobulin; and Jessica Ruiz, who suffers from severe anemia and is in need of type O positive blood.

Corder encouraged other organizations and businesses to hold blood drives to help alleviate the shortage of blood. “Unfortunately, only 3 percent of the population donates blood, yet someone needs blood every 2 seconds,” he said.

To find a blood drive near you, visit redcrossblood.org. More information regarding the American Red Cross can be found locally by calling 702-791-3311.