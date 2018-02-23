Findlay Auto donates to Las Vegas Rescue Mission

The homeless situation in Southern Nevada isn’t getting any better, and Findlay Automotive Group recently donated a check for $6,650 to help the cause at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, 480 Bonanza Road.

Findlay Automotive Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder, right, presents a check to Harry Hinderliter, president and CEO of Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

The money will be used to feed, shelter and help end homelessness in Las Vegas. It is reported that Las Vegas ranks fourth in homelessness on a per capita basis in the United States behind Tampa, Florida; New Orleans; and Fresno, California.

“We are up there when it pertains to homelessness,” said Harry “Chip” Hinderliter. “In fact, we ranked eighth in 2017 among major cities for the largest number of homeless people; this donation will help us in reaching our goal of ending hunger and homelessness one family at a time.

“The stories of homelessness in Southern Nevada are wide-reaching,” added Hinderliter, a former banker who has lived in Las Vegas for 58 years.

He said that partnering with Findlay Automotive Group enables the organization to improve services for the homeless.

“The average meal costs us about $2, an overnight bed $6.50 and to feed, shelter and provide case management for a single parent family to obtain employment and housing referrals costs about $30 per night, so this donation really helps make a positive impact,” Hinderliter said.

“We are here 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and these generous donations help us year-round but particularly during the dry spell after the holidays. I am always so thankful that Southern Nevada has so many wonderful partners including Findlay Automotive that are partnering with us to help solve community needs with generous support.”

Hinderliter said some of the homeless are attracted to Southern Nevada because of climate and a perception that housing is inexpensive and that there are good employment opportunities.

“Far too many arrive in Las Vegas with virtually no resources, and they come to the mission for help,” Hinderliter said.

“Some of the key services provided by the Las Vegas Rescue Mission include providing about a 1,000 meals a day, about 4,000 bed nights a month for emergency shelter, clothing giveaways and distribution of food from our pantry,” he continued. “We are also focused on assisting with employment searches and housing for families.

“We started a new program last year, partnering with Family Promise of Las Vegas to provide case management services for single-parent families to help them find employment and long-term housing solutions. In collaboration, and with support from various great organizations, we helped 117 families, 38 parents found jobs and 57 families obtained housing.”

Founded in 1970 the Las Vegas Rescue Mission is a nonprofit, Christian organization. The mission helps hundreds of men, women and children daily and provides approximately 30,000 meals a month. Other than a small grant specifically for food, it receives no government support. To learn more, visit www.vegasrescue.org.