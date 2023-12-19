Findlay Automotive adds new Nissan dealership in Henderson

Findlay Automotive has expanded its roster of dealerships with the addition of Findlay Nissan Henderson, located at 295 Auto Mall Drive in Henderson within the Valley Automall.

The Findlay Nissan Henderson team is celebrating the opening of the new dealership in the Valley Automall. (Findlay Automotive)

The building itself isn’t new, Findlay Automotive acquired it from another dealer group. However, the staff running the dealership is nearly all new to this location and brand.

The dealership offers new Nissan vehicles, and used cars from various makes and models, and boasts a large service department. The entire facility covers 59,000 square feet.

The general manager of Findlay Nissan Henderson is Chris Lark, who has over 30 years of experience in the automotive industry and has been with Findlay for the past three years.

“We are excited to add Nissan to the list of brands we represent in the Vegas Valley,” Findlay Automotive CFO Tyler Corder said, “We are happy to have Chris Lark leading the dealership; we know that he’ll do a great job.”

Chris Lark envisions the dealership being “a friendly environment where they aim to earn customers’ business by having conversations that will lead to us finding the right car to meet the customers’ needs.”

He added, “Our team is what will set us apart from the competition. I’m proud of the team we have assembled.”

Findlay Automotive has approximately 2,500 employees so when it opens new locations, it is able to staff them with people who already have Findlay’s customer-friendly mindset.

Findlay plans to remodel the entire dealership within the next 18 months, with the aim of giving it a modern feel and incorporating the latest technology. This investment demonstrates the dedication to providing an enhanced experience for their customers. By upgrading the dealership’s aesthetics and functionality, Findlay is striving to create a more appealing and efficient environment for both customers and staff.

Findlay Automotive Group has a tradition of supporting local charities, and this will continue with Findlay Nissan Henderson. The dealership is already involved in a holiday toy drive with Toys for Tots and plans to support causes personally meaningful to General Manager Lark, such as local animal shelters, first responders, military personnel, and the American Cancer Society.