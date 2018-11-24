Findlay Automotive contributes to annual LLS walk

More than 150 members of Findlay Automotive Group played a big part in the Leukemia &Lymphoma Society’s annual Light the Night Walk on Nov. 3 at the campus of College of Southern Nevada at 6375 W. Charleston Blvd.

The annual gathering raises money to provide much-needed help for those battling blood cancers by offering patient support services, advocating for life-saving treatments and pioneering the most promising cancer research anywhere.

Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder said Light the Night was a huge success.

“This year’s Light the Night event was the most successful ever in Las Vegas,” said Corder, the walk chair of the event. “We had about 5,000 people that showed up to support the fight against blood cancer. I’m really proud of our Findlay Automotive staff for getting behind this effort and leading the charge.”

Leukemia &Lymphoma Society campaign specialist Katie Daley reported that Findlay’s sponsorship of the event and combined dealership contributions totaled $71,825.

“We know the money we raised will make a difference,” Corder said. “Over the past few decades there have been tremendous strides made in the effort to treat and cure blood cancer, and survival rates are improving each year. We are very grateful to the Las Vegas community for helping us support this tremendous cause.”

Findlay Toyota Director of Marketing and Social Media Stephanie Bernas echoed Corder’s praise.

“I am honored to be a part of the LLS board and the Light the Night committee,” she said. “To see the community come together to help find a cure for blood cancer is very impressive and heartwarming. I am also proud to be a part of the Findlay Automotive organization that believes we need to be involved in our community.”

The Light the Night Walk has been bringing light to the darkness of cancer for nearly two decades. Executive Director Elizabeth Hunterton has been involved with the organization for almost four years.

“This was a record-setting year,” Hunterton said. “This unprecedented success was only made possible because of Tyler Corder, his leadership and our outstanding community partners like Findlay Automotive Group.”

Leukemia &Lymphoma Society is headquartered at 6280 South Valley View Blvd.

“The Southern Nevada community is so generous and advances our fight against cancer daily,” Hunterton said. “Our chapter’s impact and support have grown every year and that’s a testament to the city’s philanthropic culture and compassionate participation.”

Findlay Automotive dealerships that made substantial financial contributions include Findlay Cadillac, Findlay Toyota, Findlay Chevrolet, Findlay Honda Henderson, Findlay Kia and Jaguar Land Rover of Las Vegas.