Findlay Automotive donates to Mobile Mammovan program

Findlay Findlay Automotive Group Chief Financial Officer Tyler Corder presents a check for $6,375 to Mammovan Mobile mammography case worker Rosa Espinosa. The program’s impressive 18-wheel truck travels throughout Nevada providing mammography services.

The Nevada Health Centers began a yearlong celebration commemorating more than 40 years of providing quality health care to residents of Nevada. It was first organized in 1977 as a public entity calling itself the Central Nevada Rural Health Consortium. Nevada counties including Nye, Esmeralda, Lincoln and Mineral joined to create a cooperative agreement to establish primary care health centers in each county.

The Mammovan is especially vital considering the incidences of breast cancer that are discovered by millions of Americans every year. One in six women is diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

Development officer Sylvia Wolf said the partnership with Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder was the result of a longtime partnership dating back to when the two worked together at the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

“Tyler was very impressed with what he saw in the Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan,” Wolf said. “So he tied us into some promotions, including Fox 5’s Celebrity Spin Zone and Cox Media’s Community Spotlight.”

“We all know someone who has been affected by breast cancer,” Corder said. “Findlay Automotive is committed to saving lives, and that’s why we wanted to support the Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan..”

Pahrump resident Sherry Brady is a big believer in the Mammovan.

“At various times in our lives, we women all get busy and tend to focus on taking care of others,” she said. “I had noticed for a long time a change in my left breast. …Unsure what to do, I found out about the Mammovan program that ensures mammograms are accessible for all women, so I gave them a call in September of 2015.”

Tests at the Mammovan revealed that Brady had stage 3 triple negative breast cancer. She underwent a double mastectomy. Further tests showed that she was cancer-free after the surgery.

“The Mammovan saved my life,” said Brady, who also underwent 27 weeks of chemotherapy after the surgery.

For more information about Nevada Health Centers Mammovan screenings, call 877-581-6266 or visit NVHealthCenters.org.