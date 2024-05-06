73°F
Findlay Automotive donation supports Miracle Flights

Caption: Miles the Bear, Miracle Flights' mascot, Mark Brown, Miracle Flights CEO and Tyler Corder Findlay Automotive CFO.
Caption: Miles the Bear, Miracle Flights’ mascot, Mark Brown, Miracle Flights CEO and Tyler Corder Findlay Automotive CFO.
Dealer provided content
May 6, 2024 - 12:53 pm
 

Imagine you had a child with a rare disease and treatment was far from home. On top of major medical bills, you would have to major travel expenses. This is where Miracle Flights serves as “the cure for the distance.”

In a display of corporate philanthropy, Findlay Automotive Group has continued their support with a significant donation to Miracle Flights, so it can continue to provide free air transportation for children in need of specialized medical care.

Tyler Corder, chief financial officer of Findlay Automotive Group, expressed the company’s deep commitment to supporting Miracle Flights, highlighting the crucial role the charity plays in ensuring children have access to essential medical treatment.

“We love what they do. Getting kids to the medical care they need. We’ve been supporting them for a few years now. They’re the only national charity whose headquarters is here in Las Vegas,” Corder said.

Mark Brown, CEO of Miracle Flights, praised Findlay Automotive Group’s contribution, emphasizing the vital partnership between the two organizations in fulfilling the charity’s mission. “Miracle Flights has been in Las Vegas for 35 years. We do 700 flights a month, and we couldn’t do it without partners like the Findlay Automotive Group.”

Brown explained the value of letting the public know about Miracle Flights, “We want to get to these families before they max out their credit cards,” Brown said.

One moving example of the impact of Miracle Flights’ work is the story of 11-year-old Amanda, who battled an exceptionally rare form of epilepsy. For years, the severity and unpredictability of her seizures confined her to home. But thanks to the support of Miracle Flights, Amanda and her parents were able to access specialized medical treatment at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital in Palo Alto, California. The flights facilitated by Miracle Flights enabled Amanda to receive the diagnosis of a rare genetic mutation known as CHD2, marking a turning point in her medical journey.

“It took over eight years for us to find an answer,” said Amanda’s father, Jose. “Miracle Flights made it possible.”

For those interested in supporting Miracle Flights’ mission or learning more about their impactful work, donations can be made or further information can be obtained by visiting MiracleFlights.org.

Findlay Automotive Group, which originated with a single location in Las Vegas, has expanded to encompass 33 dealerships across five Western states. To learn more about their automotive services and community involvement, visit FindlayAuto.com.

