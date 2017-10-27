Findlay Automotive Group donates to HomeAid of Southern Nevada

HomeAid of Southern Nevada, a group of local businesspeople in the homebuilding industry who are dedicated to helping those in need, just received a shot in the arm of $7,100 from Findlay Automotive Group.

HomeAid, which funds shelter-build projects and outreach initiatives with a strong dedication to Southern Nevada, is committed to addressing the basic needs of the homeless, which include housing, clothing, food and hygiene, totaling more than several million dollars.

Since HomeAid opened its doors in 2004, more than 200,000 square feet of shelter has been built and renovated. Also impressive is that more than 300,000 homeless children and adults have been served through the dedicated work of numerous builders, trade contractors, sponsors and volunteers involved in HomeAid of Southern Nevada.

The latest donation from Findlay Automotive Group illustrates yet another example of the company’s dedication to causes throughout Southern Nevada. The donation was given at a Findlay general managers’ meeting.

There are an estimated 34,000 homeless men, women and children in Southern Nevada, making it a significant problem, which reached monumental levels after the crash of the economy in 2009.

“The economic crash had a terrible impact on the problem of homelessness in our community,” said Nat Hodgson, interim executive director of HomeAid and the executive director of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, which operates the local HomeAid chapter. “After the crash, the homeless population grew enormously.

“A particularly bad situation is the number of young people who are homeless in Southern Nevada. Many people don’t realize how intense the problem is, and HomeAid of Southern Nevada is at the forefront of helping to remodel and build shelter for transitional homeless.”

Hodgson said HomeAid experienced a rebirth in 2014, when the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association assumed control of the local HomeAid chapter.

“We came up with a game plan and made it happen,” he said.

Hodgson said the generous donation from Findlay Automotive Group was very impressive and appreciated.

“It’s nice having a local company give to a local charity that supports our goal to help the homeless,” he said. “We team up with homeless-service providers and supportive local companies, such as the Findlay Automotive Group, to make Southern Nevada a better place to live.”

Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder was very impressed with HomeAid.

“We were specifically looking for a way to make an impact on homelessness in the Las Vegas Valley,” he said. “We found that HomeAid of Southern Nevada was making a tremendous effort to help deal with the problem. We are very impressed with the work being done by HomeAid, and we’re happy to be able to support their efforts.

“Many people in Las Vegas haven’t heard of HomeAid of Southern Nevada and the work they do to alleviate homelessness. We’re very happy to make a financial contribution but also to help share the story of HomeAid. Our hope is that others may also be inspired to support this great organization.”

HomeAid is a leading national nonprofit provider for the homeless. The organization builds and renovates multiunit housing for America’s homeless families and individuals through local chapters in 17 communities across the country, each working with the local building industry to give back to the community.