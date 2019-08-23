Findlay Automotive Group gives $50,000 to YMCA

Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder, left, provided a donation of $50,000 to YMCA of Southern Nevada executives Emily Sawyers, Mike Lubbe and Chuck Searle. (Findlay)

Findlay Automotive Group is a big supporter of the YMCA, which has been in Las Vegas since 1944.

In 1980, Southern Nevadans celebrated the opening of the 73,000-square-foot Meadows YMCA at 4141 Meadows Lane. It was later rededicated as the Bill &Lillie Heinrich YMCA. There are now four YMCAs in Southern Nevada.

The Y is accessible to all with financial assistance offered to individuals and families who cannot afford its membership.

“Findlay Automotive Group has been a longtime supporter of the YMCA,” said Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder, who recently surprised the YMCA with a check for $50,000. “The Y is a tremendous resource for Las Vegas, and they provide activities and programs for people of all ages.

Findlay Chevrolet General Manager Doug Fleming serves on the board of the YMCA.

“I love working for an organization that has built their business by being involved in the community,” he said. “Donating to the YMCA is excellent because they serve so many. They have programs like summer camp for the youth, health and fitness programs for seniors and special memberships for military families, too.

“It’s special when two long-term community partners with deep roots continue to shape the future. Findlay Automotive has been operating in Las Vegas since 1961 and the YMCA since 1944.”

A big key to the success of the YMCA is its continued work in Southern Nevada. When families struggled through the side effects of unemployment during the recession, the Y responded with Back on Track, a program that provided free six-month memberships to unemployed individuals and their families. More than 3,100 community members benefited from the free service valued at more than $335,000.

“We value the partnership with Findlay Automotive. We cannot be successful without the support of companies like Findlay Automotive Group,” said Mike Lubbe, president and CEO of the YMCA. “Rarely does anyone come here and not want to be here.”

Added Y Development Director Chuck Searle, “Donations provide the opportunities of families and individuals who normally wouldn’t have an opportunity to participate. Donations to the annual campaign provide the opportunity to grow and thrive.”