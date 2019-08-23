101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Dealer News

Findlay Automotive Group gives $50,000 to YMCA

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
August 23, 2019 - 1:11 pm
 

Findlay Automotive Group is a big supporter of the YMCA, which has been in Las Vegas since 1944.

In 1980, Southern Nevadans celebrated the opening of the 73,000-square-foot Meadows YMCA at 4141 Meadows Lane. It was later rededicated as the Bill &Lillie Heinrich YMCA. There are now four YMCAs in Southern Nevada.

The Y is accessible to all with financial assistance offered to individuals and families who cannot afford its membership.

“Findlay Automotive Group has been a longtime supporter of the YMCA,” said Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder, who recently surprised the YMCA with a check for $50,000. “The Y is a tremendous resource for Las Vegas, and they provide activities and programs for people of all ages.

Findlay Chevrolet General Manager Doug Fleming serves on the board of the YMCA.

“I love working for an organization that has built their business by being involved in the community,” he said. “Donating to the YMCA is excellent because they serve so many. They have programs like summer camp for the youth, health and fitness programs for seniors and special memberships for military families, too.

“It’s special when two long-term community partners with deep roots continue to shape the future. Findlay Automotive has been operating in Las Vegas since 1961 and the YMCA since 1944.”

A big key to the success of the YMCA is its continued work in Southern Nevada. When families struggled through the side effects of unemployment during the recession, the Y responded with Back on Track, a program that provided free six-month memberships to unemployed individuals and their families. More than 3,100 community members benefited from the free service valued at more than $335,000.

“We value the partnership with Findlay Automotive. We cannot be successful without the support of companies like Findlay Automotive Group,” said Mike Lubbe, president and CEO of the YMCA. “Rarely does anyone come here and not want to be here.”

Added Y Development Director Chuck Searle, “Donations provide the opportunities of families and individuals who normally wouldn’t have an opportunity to participate. Donations to the annual campaign provide the opportunity to grow and thrive.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ramtrucks.com The award-winning 2019 Ram 1500 is available at all Chapman Automotive dealership ...
Test drive 2019 Truck of the Year at Chapman
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The 2019 Ram 1500 was named Motor Trend’s 2019 Truck of the Year and Edmunds Editor’s Choice for the large trucks division.

Findlay Mazda technician Tony Tinnell can’t imagine working anywhere else. (Findlay)
Findlay Mazda technician loves his job
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

With the immense changes in the mechanical end of the car business, technicians have their work cut out for them trying to keep up with all the technological advancements. Tony Tinnell has been in the car business 13 years and is certified in Kia, Ford and Mazda lines. He currently works for Findlay Mazda.

The highly capable 2019 Chrysler Pacifica is the perfect family vehicle. (Chrysler)
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid completely reinvents minivan
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, America’s first-ever hybrid minivan, checks those weekly gas station trips off the to-do list. Powered by an electric motor, the vehicle can be driven 520 miles before the next trip to the gas pump.

Hyundai of Las Vegas executive Eddie Matias is seen with the 2020 Hyundai Palisade sport utilit ...
Hyundai of Las Vegas moves into new building
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Hyundai of Las Vegas expanded its operations on West Sahara Avenue with into a new state-of-the-art building just west of its previous location.

From left, certified sales and leasing consultant Tyron Shigemoto, General Manager Ryon Walters ...
Lexus of Henderson sponsor back-to-school supplies drive
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Lexus of Henderson is reaching out to the Southern Nevada community to donate a variety of school supplies needed by the Clark County School District. Supplies can be dropped off in two boxes in the television lounge areas at the dealership located in the Valley Automall.

Findlay Automotive Group Operations Director Robby Findlay shows off the 2020 GR Supra at the d ...
Findlay Toyota presents the 2020 GR Supra
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The delivery of the 2020 GR Supra to Findlay Toyota produced incredible reaction as the all-new Supra makes its return. Over the next year, the dealership will receive an estimated 18 2020 GR Supras.

Chapman Chrysler Jeep’s redesigned showroom will make buying a car even easier and will help ...
Chapman showroom upgraded to better assist customers
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Chapman Chrysler Jeep in the Valley Automall has been undergoing a makeover to better serve its customers. The sales floor has added 75 feet of showroom space, opening it up for more displays.

Miguel and Stephanie Landrove made a large donation of pajamas at Findlay Volkswagen in the Val ...
Findlay Volkswagen holds show, drive for needy
DEALER FEATURED COPY

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson supported the Henderson Chamber of Commerce’s Community Cares Pajama Drive, which collects that clothing for men, women and children. The collection will be donated to S.A.F.E. House Nevada.

Infiniti of Las Vegas recently received a 2018 Award of Excellence. (Infiniti of Las Vegas)
Infiniti of Las Vegas receives 2018 Award of Excellence
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Infiniti of Las Vegas was one of only 11 dealerships in the country to earn the 2018 Award of Excellence that recognizes outstanding performance in client service, vehicle sales and business management. The Las Vegas dealership also ranked No. 1 in Infiniti’s Western Region.

The highly capable 2019 Dodge Durango is ready for any summer road trip. (Dodge)
Dodge Durango voted one of best road trip vehicles
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Chapman Automotive dealerships are selling the Dodge Durango, a perfect family SUV that was recently voted as one of the best road trip vehicles this summer by hotcars.com.