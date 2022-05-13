Findlay Automotive supports A Public Fit Theatre

Findlay’s Tyler Corder believes in its mission to help bring the arts to Las Vegas through local theater. Being a fan of the theater, Corder felt it was important to support A Public Fit Theatre.

Findlay Automotive Group's Tyler Corder presents a check to Ann Marie Pereth, co-founder and an artistic director of A Public Fit Theatre. (Findlay)

Raising the curtain on local theater can be a thrilling and challenging experience. Community theater offers a gateway to new worlds of experience, emotion and knowledge. Putting on a show is expensive and takes dedication, passion and a lot of love.

A Public Fit Theatre is a local theater in the Las Vegas Valley, and its members have that dedication and passion. Findlay Automotive Group supports A Public Fit Theatre as it strives to reach its goals and dreams in bringing its shows to life.

Findlay’s Tyler Corder believes in its mission to help bring the arts to Las Vegas through local theater. Being a fan of the theater and visiting often Corder felt it was important to support A Public Fit Theatre.

“We support community theater because it helps improve the quality of life in Las Vegas,” he said. “A Public Fit Theatre produces high-quality live performances for local residents to enjoy. I’ve attended several of their live performances and was extremely impressed and thoroughly entertained. I encourage everyone to take advantage of this great resource in our community.”

A Public Fit Theatre promotes communal power of great stories, dramatic ideas and the sincere engagement that audiences find in challenging theatrical events. A Public Fit Theatre strives to unite professional artists and audiences through the most effective form of human connection, treating each production as the beginning of an unending conversation.

Ann Marie Pereth, co-founder and an artistic director of A Public Fit Theatre, has a deep passion for the performing arts. Pereth knows what it takes to put on a show with her deep knowledge and experience in the industry.

“A show typically cost us $35,000 to put on,” she said. “Having the support of the Findlay Automotive Group is incredible and we are so grateful.”

Both A Public Fit Theatre and the Findlay Automotive Group share a passion for giving back to the community. Thus, A Public Fit Theatre is sponsoring retired teachers by giving them free tickets to see a show.

“The donation from Findlay will help sponsor retired teachers to allow them to see a show free of charge,” Pereth said. “We believe in giving back to those that helped build the foundation of tomorrow. We believe in giving back to the community.”

A Public Fit Theatre aims to reinvigorate the tangible community by working with emerging Las Vegas artists to create exciting, innovative and provocative professional theater. A strong communal power of great stories, dramatic ideas and the sincere engagement of audience is what makes a community great. Connecting the Las Vegas community is the goal of A Public Fit Theatre, and the Findlay Automotive Group is proud to support such a noble cause.

Visit apublicfit.org to support A Public Fit Theatre.