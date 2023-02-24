43°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Dealer News

Findlay Automotive supports ALS Association Nevada Chapter

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
February 24, 2023 - 8:00 am
 
Dawn Newburg, center left, executive director of ALS Association Nevada Chapter, accepts a dona ...
Dawn Newburg, center left, executive director of ALS Association Nevada Chapter, accepts a donation check from Tyler Corder, CFO of Findlay Automotive, surrounded by the ALS Association Nevada Chapter staff. (Findlay Automotive)

In August 2014, three young men living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis inspired their communities, celebrities and the world to dump buckets of ice water on their heads to bring awareness to the ongoing fight against this disease. More than $220 million was donated to ASL charities worldwide because of their efforts.

ALS is a fatal neurodegenerative disease in which a person’s brain loses connection with the muscles. People with ALS lose their ability to walk, talk, eat and eventually breathe. The cause is unknown and there’s no cure.

The Findlay Automotive Group has partnered with ALS Association Nevada Chapter to help support individuals and families suffering from ALS.

“The ALS Association does important work supporting ALS patients and their families,” Tyler Corder, CFO of Findlay Automotive said. “At this point, there is no cure for ALS so we want to do all we can to serve these patients as their disease progresses. We’re hopeful that science will come up with a cure, but until then, we want to support the ALS Association and ALS patients as best we can.”

ALS Association Nevada Chapter is the only local nonprofit dedicated to serving the ALS community. It is their goal to serve all persons and their families living with and fighting ALS. The organization works extensively to provide much-needed programs that offer emotional, physical and financial assistance.

The Nevada chapter is dedicated to providing the best care and service possible to those that have ALS until research efforts lead to the day when a cure is found.

In discussing the destructive nature of Dawn Newburg, executive director of ALS Association Nevada Chapter, said, “Every 90 minutes someone is diagnosed with ALS, and every 90 minutes someone dies from ALS. However, ALS Association Nevada and its supporters are actively engaged in assisting those who suffer from ALS.”

She added, “I can’t thank the Findlay Automotive Group enough. It means everything to have their support. Without community support, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do.”

The ALS Association served 164 individuals last year. The average out-of-pocket cost for an individual suffering from ALS is $250,000 a year.

“With the help of Findlay we are able to provide emotional, physical and financial support to these families,” Newberg said. “They are helping more than they know.”

The ALS Association was recently featured on Fox5 Celebrity Spin Zone sponsored by the Findlay Automotive Group. This generated increased awareness and an outpouring of volunteers.

“You wouldn’t believe the number of people that called in after seeing us on the Celebrity Spin Zone,” Newberg said. “Findlay is everywhere in the community and their support is incredible.”

To learn more about ALS Association of Nevada and to get involved visit webnv.alsa.org.

MOST READ
1
Man shoots self on Strip casino floor; faces charges while in critical condition
Man shoots self on Strip casino floor; faces charges while in critical condition
2
Texas Station is now mounds of rubble
Texas Station is now mounds of rubble
3
2 arrested on suspicion of falsely returning items at Summerlin Lowe’s store
2 arrested on suspicion of falsely returning items at Summerlin Lowe’s store
4
Police say woman, 34, had relationship with teenage boy
Police say woman, 34, had relationship with teenage boy
5
‘Do not call the cops’: Britney Spears makes 1 request after Instagram return
‘Do not call the cops’: Britney Spears makes 1 request after Instagram return
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Centennial Subaru General Manager Ryon Walters and Channel 13 sports reporter Tina Nguyen discu ...
Centennial Subaru, KTNV-TV 13 team up to present awards
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Centennial Subaru and KTNV-TV, Channel 13, have established the Academic Athlete of the Month Award to spotlight the hard work and winning attitude of Clark County School District high school students.

Towbin Dodge in the Valley AutoMall showcases a variety of vehicle options including “Last Ca ...
Towbin Dodge showcases muscle in ‘Last Call’ series
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Dodge is phasing out the production of the current muscle models — Challenge and Charger. As a result, Towbin Dodge in the Valley Automall is offering a bevy of “Last Call” specials

Johnnie Walker RV: Family-owned for 60 years
Johnnie Walker RV: Family-owned for 60 years
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Johnnie Walker RV was founded in 1963 by John Walker Sr. The dealership has expanded to three locations, all on Boulder Highway, to meet the growth in demand from locals and visitors.

Lexus of Henderson is holding a blood donation to benefit American Red Cross on Jan. 31 from 11 ...
Lexus of Henderson conducts blood drive for American Red Cross
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Lexus of Henderson is inviting the public to schedule an appointment and drop by the dealership Jan. 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to donate blood and help make a difference in the lives of surgery patients or those undergoing cancer treatment, who have chronic illnesses or who have sustained a traumatic injury. Schedule an appointment at https://tinyurl.com/2p9tk47m.

Centennial Subaru’s showroom measures a massive 11,018 square feet. (Centennial Subaru)
Las Vegas Centennial Subaru now open for business
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru recently opened on the corners of Centennial Center Boulevard and the U.S. Highway 95 on/off ramps in northwest Las Vegas.

Towbin Kia in the Valley AutoMall showcases a variety of vehicle options including the 2023 Kia ...
Kia Soul leads with value, comfort
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

With inflation and gasoline prices tightening budgets around the Las Vegas Valley, Towbin Kia of Henderson might have the perfect holiday solution heading into the new year — the 2023 Kia Soul.

Centennial Subaru General Manager Ryon Walters, from left, Principal Juanita Booker Fraiser, Le ...
Centennial Subaru donates $1K to elementary school
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru recently donated $1,000 to Dean La Mar Allen Elementary School in appreciation for being welcomed to the northwest community by fourth- and fifth-grade students.

On the left kneeling are Valley Automall board members Greg Heinrich, dealer principal Henderso ...
Valley Automall celebrates 14 Days of Christmas
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

The Valley Automall recently hosted various Southern Nevada charities at its 14 Days of Christmas at Findlay Honda Henderson, during which time it donated a collective $35,000 to these charities.

More stories for you
Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas parts manager ‘Best of the Best’
Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas parts manager ‘Best of the Best’
Johnnie Walker RV: Family-owned for 60 years
Johnnie Walker RV: Family-owned for 60 years
Towbin Dodge showcases muscle in ‘Last Call’ series
Towbin Dodge showcases muscle in ‘Last Call’ series
Lexus of Las Vegas sponsors Springs Preserve’s Black History Month Fest
Lexus of Las Vegas sponsors Springs Preserve’s Black History Month Fest
Centennial Subaru, KTNV-TV 13 team up to present awards
Centennial Subaru, KTNV-TV 13 team up to present awards
Renewed attempts to create state lottery underway in legislature
Renewed attempts to create state lottery underway in legislature