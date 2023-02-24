Findlay Automotive supports ALS Association Nevada Chapter

The Findlay Automotive Group has partnered with ALS Association Nevada Chapter to help support individuals and families suffering from ALS.

Dawn Newburg, center left, executive director of ALS Association Nevada Chapter, accepts a donation check from Tyler Corder, CFO of Findlay Automotive, surrounded by the ALS Association Nevada Chapter staff. (Findlay Automotive)

In August 2014, three young men living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis inspired their communities, celebrities and the world to dump buckets of ice water on their heads to bring awareness to the ongoing fight against this disease. More than $220 million was donated to ASL charities worldwide because of their efforts.

ALS is a fatal neurodegenerative disease in which a person’s brain loses connection with the muscles. People with ALS lose their ability to walk, talk, eat and eventually breathe. The cause is unknown and there’s no cure.

“The ALS Association does important work supporting ALS patients and their families,” Tyler Corder, CFO of Findlay Automotive said. “At this point, there is no cure for ALS so we want to do all we can to serve these patients as their disease progresses. We’re hopeful that science will come up with a cure, but until then, we want to support the ALS Association and ALS patients as best we can.”

ALS Association Nevada Chapter is the only local nonprofit dedicated to serving the ALS community. It is their goal to serve all persons and their families living with and fighting ALS. The organization works extensively to provide much-needed programs that offer emotional, physical and financial assistance.

The Nevada chapter is dedicated to providing the best care and service possible to those that have ALS until research efforts lead to the day when a cure is found.

In discussing the destructive nature of Dawn Newburg, executive director of ALS Association Nevada Chapter, said, “Every 90 minutes someone is diagnosed with ALS, and every 90 minutes someone dies from ALS. However, ALS Association Nevada and its supporters are actively engaged in assisting those who suffer from ALS.”

She added, “I can’t thank the Findlay Automotive Group enough. It means everything to have their support. Without community support, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do.”

The ALS Association served 164 individuals last year. The average out-of-pocket cost for an individual suffering from ALS is $250,000 a year.

“With the help of Findlay we are able to provide emotional, physical and financial support to these families,” Newberg said. “They are helping more than they know.”

The ALS Association was recently featured on Fox5 Celebrity Spin Zone sponsored by the Findlay Automotive Group. This generated increased awareness and an outpouring of volunteers.

“You wouldn’t believe the number of people that called in after seeing us on the Celebrity Spin Zone,” Newberg said. “Findlay is everywhere in the community and their support is incredible.”

To learn more about ALS Association of Nevada and to get involved visit webnv.alsa.org.