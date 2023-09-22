80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
RJAuto Logo
FIND YOUR NEXT VEHICLE
Powered By
Findlay Auto Group Logo
Search Used Search New Sell Your Car
Dealer News

Findlay Automotive supports Hopelink’s mission

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
September 21, 2023 - 7:48 pm
 
Jeff Giles, marketing director for Findlay Automotive, presents a check to Stacey Lockhart, CEO ...
Jeff Giles, marketing director for Findlay Automotive, presents a check to Stacey Lockhart, CEO of Hopelink of Southern Nevada. (Findlay Automotive)

Hopelink of Southern Nevada is a nonprofit organization that has been working tirelessly since its inception to provide essential services and support to individuals and families in need. Through its comprehensive programs, Hopelink aims to empower communities and create lasting positive change.

The Findlay Automotive Group continues its charitable relationship with Hopelink of Southern Nevada.

“Findlay Automotive is proud to support Hopelink of Southern Nevada because they serve families in our community when unexpected situations happen, like the loss of a job, medical emergencies and all the other things that can happen in life,” said Jeff Giles, marketing director of Findlay. “Hopelink works to limit the impact of these events so they’re just setbacks and not devastating, life-altering events that put families into homelessness, which is hard to come back from.”

Stacey Lockhart, CEO of Hopelink, expressed gratitude for the generosity of Findlay.

“In the blink of an eye, everything can change due to unforeseen circumstances,” she said, “and when that change threatens the housing security for a household, HopeLink — because of philanthropic financial investments from friends like Findlay Auto Group — is able to respond immediately.”

At the core of Hopelink’s mission is addressing the basic needs of individuals and families struggling to make ends meet. The organization offers a range of services, including emergency food assistance, clothing and shelter. By providing these essentials, Hopelink ensures that vulnerable community members have access to the resources necessary for their well-being.

Lockhart said, “HopeLink’s mission is to prevent homelessness, preserve families and provide hope. To me, this means that HopeLink is not only a real solution to keeping families housed and together, but that we are also able to help those families find hope and know that they have a friend who cares and who will be there for them in their greatest times of need.”

Recognizing the importance of education and employment in breaking the cycle of poverty, Hopelink offers various programs to support individuals in their pursuit of self-sufficiency. The organization provides job training, résumé building and interview preparation workshops to equip individuals with the skills needed to secure stable employment. Additionally, Hopelink offers scholarships and educational resources to help individuals further their education and improve their career prospects.

Hopelink understands that financial stability is crucial for individuals and families to thrive. To this end, the organization offers financial literacy classes, budgeting assistance and access to financial resources. By equipping individuals with the knowledge and tools to manage their finances effectively, Hopelink empowers them to achieve long-term financial stability and independence.

Hopelink of Southern Nevada is a beacon of hope for individuals and families facing adversity in the Las Vegas area. Findlay Automotive is proud to be associated with an organization that is doing so much good in our community.

To learn, volunteer or donate, visit https://link2hope.org/.

MOST READ
1
Teens accused of killing retired police chief appear in court
Teens accused of killing retired police chief appear in court
2
‘What I did was wrong’: Poker player lied about having cancer to play in WSOP Main Event
‘What I did was wrong’: Poker player lied about having cancer to play in WSOP Main Event
3
Teens charged in hit-and-run killing to be tried as adults
Teens charged in hit-and-run killing to be tried as adults
4
$1.5M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
$1.5M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
5
Beloved SoCal coffee shop chain expanding to Las Vegas
Beloved SoCal coffee shop chain expanding to Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Children of all ages are invited to participate in this year’s Diamond Kid 12th annual Junior ...
Centennial Subaru sponsors Diamond Kid sports event
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Centennial Subaru is the corporate sponsor and exhibitor at this year’s Diamond Kid 12th annual Junior Triathlon and Kids Races, taking place Sept. 16 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Blue Diamond Pool and Park. The Blue Diamond community is located off of state Route 159.

Dis & Dat Auto Recycling is located in northeast Las Vegas at 2635 Bledsoe Lane. (Dis & Dat Aut ...
Dis Dat Auto Recycling celebrates anniversary
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Dis Dat Auto Recycling has grown from a 1-acre lot in 1999 to a 5-acre, full-service automotive wrecking yard now celebrating its anniversary.

Johnny Legends Mitsubishi Las Vegas garnered the Mitsubishi Motors North America top honors by ...
Johnny Legends Mitsubishi wins Customer Experience Award
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Mitsubishi Motors North America celebrates Las Vegas-based Johnny Legends Mitsubishi as its West Central Region 2022 year-end Customer Experience Award winner.

Chapman Automotive Group and its construction partner, Agate Construction, completed the renova ...
Chapman Automotive Group renovates Jeep dealership
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Chapman Automotive Group and its construction partner, Agate Construction, announced the completion of an extensive, phased renovation project of the Jeep dealership located at 3175 E. Sahara Ave.

Centennial Subaru will hold a blood drive at the dealership on Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ...
Centennial Subaru conducts blood drive for Red Cross
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Centennial Subaru is inviting the public to schedule an appointment and come by the retailer on Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to donate blood and help make a difference in the lives of surgery patients, those undergoing cancer treatment, chronic illnesses or who sustained a traumatic injury. A Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the retailer to accommodate all those who want to donate blood.

Centennial Subaru supports high school football in Southern Nevada as a sponsor of "Thursday Ni ...
Centennial Subaru sponsors football ‘Thursday Night Lights’
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Centennial Subaru recently kicked off 2023 with its support of “Thursday Night Lights,” an Emmy-winning locally produced youth football weekly television series. Centennial Subaru is a “Tonight’s Keys to Victory” sponsor of the playoff games, tentatively scheduled for Oct. 26, Nov. 3 and Nov. 11.

Workers install an exterior insulation finishing system at the front entrance of Lexus of Las V ...
Lexus of Las Vegas exterior facelift progressing
DEALER PROVIDED COPY

The $5 million to $6 million exterior renovation that began earlier this year at Lexus Las Vegas is moving along rapidly with an anticipated completion date on schedule for fall.

Located next door to each other at the 7000 block of West Sahara Ave, CardinaleWay Mazda and Ca ...
Cardinaleway Las Vegas hosts ‘Pack to Prosper’ initiative
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

CardinaleWay Mazda and CardinaleWay Acura are collecting backpacks, classroom supplies, notebooks, pencils, lunch boxes and other school supplies to ensure no child misses out on the chance to learn, grow and thrive.

Findlay Volkswagen of Henderson is in the process of remodeling its Valley Automall location. ( ...
Findlay Volkswagen remodel to elevate experience
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson is remodeling its 22-year-old building, however, the dealership has taken measures to minimize disruptions. Clear signage has been placed showing temporary entrances, designated parking areas and alternate pathways.

Bike riders will gather at 7 a.m. Saturday at Centennial Subaru for a memorial event in honor o ...
Bicyclist to be remembered at Centennial Subaru cycling event
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru is hosting a cycling event Saturday for “3 Feet for Pete,” a Southern Nevada memorial event in honor of bicyclist Pete Makowski, who was killed in 2013.

More stories
Knights return to camp motivated to chase another Stanley Cup
Knights return to camp motivated to chase another Stanley Cup
Life is Beautiful is this weekend. Here’s where to avoid driving
Life is Beautiful is this weekend. Here’s where to avoid driving
Davante Adams calls out teammates: ‘You need everybody in football’
Davante Adams calls out teammates: ‘You need everybody in football’
Raiders report: Jakobi Meyers returns after suffering concussion
Raiders report: Jakobi Meyers returns after suffering concussion
Silverstone Ranch golf course owners broke contract, judges rule
Silverstone Ranch golf course owners broke contract, judges rule
College football Week 4 betting guide: New QB gives Irish hope
College football Week 4 betting guide: New QB gives Irish hope