Findlay Automotive supports Hopelink’s mission

The Findlay Automotive Group continues its charitable relationship with Hopelink of Southern Nevada, a nonprofit organization that provides essential services and support to individuals and families in need.

Jeff Giles, marketing director for Findlay Automotive, presents a check to Stacey Lockhart, CEO of Hopelink of Southern Nevada. (Findlay Automotive)

Hopelink of Southern Nevada is a nonprofit organization that has been working tirelessly since its inception to provide essential services and support to individuals and families in need. Through its comprehensive programs, Hopelink aims to empower communities and create lasting positive change.

The Findlay Automotive Group continues its charitable relationship with Hopelink of Southern Nevada.

“Findlay Automotive is proud to support Hopelink of Southern Nevada because they serve families in our community when unexpected situations happen, like the loss of a job, medical emergencies and all the other things that can happen in life,” said Jeff Giles, marketing director of Findlay. “Hopelink works to limit the impact of these events so they’re just setbacks and not devastating, life-altering events that put families into homelessness, which is hard to come back from.”

Stacey Lockhart, CEO of Hopelink, expressed gratitude for the generosity of Findlay.

“In the blink of an eye, everything can change due to unforeseen circumstances,” she said, “and when that change threatens the housing security for a household, HopeLink — because of philanthropic financial investments from friends like Findlay Auto Group — is able to respond immediately.”

At the core of Hopelink’s mission is addressing the basic needs of individuals and families struggling to make ends meet. The organization offers a range of services, including emergency food assistance, clothing and shelter. By providing these essentials, Hopelink ensures that vulnerable community members have access to the resources necessary for their well-being.

Lockhart said, “HopeLink’s mission is to prevent homelessness, preserve families and provide hope. To me, this means that HopeLink is not only a real solution to keeping families housed and together, but that we are also able to help those families find hope and know that they have a friend who cares and who will be there for them in their greatest times of need.”

Recognizing the importance of education and employment in breaking the cycle of poverty, Hopelink offers various programs to support individuals in their pursuit of self-sufficiency. The organization provides job training, résumé building and interview preparation workshops to equip individuals with the skills needed to secure stable employment. Additionally, Hopelink offers scholarships and educational resources to help individuals further their education and improve their career prospects.

Hopelink understands that financial stability is crucial for individuals and families to thrive. To this end, the organization offers financial literacy classes, budgeting assistance and access to financial resources. By equipping individuals with the knowledge and tools to manage their finances effectively, Hopelink empowers them to achieve long-term financial stability and independence.

Hopelink of Southern Nevada is a beacon of hope for individuals and families facing adversity in the Las Vegas area. Findlay Automotive is proud to be associated with an organization that is doing so much good in our community.

To learn, volunteer or donate, visit https://link2hope.org/.