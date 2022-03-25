63°F
Findlay Automotive supports St. Jude’s Ranch for Children

March 25, 2022 - 8:00 am
 
Findlay Automotive CFO Tyler Corder and Findlay Automotive Strategic Projects Director Kristin ...
Findlay Automotive CFO Tyler Corder and Findlay Automotive Strategic Projects Director Kristin Vargas flank Dr. Christina Vela, CEO St Jude’s Ranch for Children. (Findlay)

For more than 50 years, St. Jude’s Ranch for Children has provided a safe, nurturing home for thousands of abused and neglected children. It is one of Southern Nevada’s most successful nonprofit organizations and offers unique services including housing for homeless families and singles, employment and education assistance, sibling preservation for families separated in foster care and family support services to provide caregivers skills and resources.

Findlay Automotive recently donated $8,900 to St. Jude’s Ranch, just one of the many ways it supports the organization.

“I was drawn to (St. Jude’s Ranch) being from Las Vegas,” Findlay Automotive Strategic Projects Director Kristin Vargas said. “I didn’t know it was open to the public or that it has a chapel or thrift store or that it receives donations and support from some of the largest businesses and organizations in Nevada, including the gaming resorts.”

Vargas continued, “After obtaining a deeper understanding of the work they do … I was just so inspired to involve myself and find out what we could do to help.”

St. Jude’s Ranch’s founder, the Rev. Jack Adam, imagined a place where neglected children could feel loved. Many iconic Las Vegas celebrities have lent their names and talents in supporting St. Jude’s Ranch and its mission. As part of one of the original fundraising galas, stars such as Jack Benny, Shecky Greene, Bob Hope and Frank Sinatra performed. In fact, the city of Boulder City provided 40 acres of land for a campus, and many others donated their time and energy to help develop the property.

Findlay’s Chief Financial Officer Tyler Corder said, “St. Jude’s Ranch for Children provides a crucial safety net for some of the most vulnerable people in our community. Their mission to care for abused, abandoned and neglected children is so important that we want to help in any way we can.

“Our Findlay employees have been inspired each time we’ve visited the campus for a volunteer event. We’re grateful for the work done at St. Jude’s Ranch and we’ll continue to look for ways to support their work.”

A highlight for Findlay employees was this past Christmas season. Findlay was able to organize both the lighting of the homes as well as sponsoring a large-scale toy drive through Findlay Toyota.

St. Jude’s Ranch for Children CEO Christina Vela said, “(Findlay) sponsored a toy drive, and the amount of generosity from employees and customers from Findlay made sure our kids had an incredible Christmas morning. I can’t thank them enough.

“The community saw the St. Jude’s Ranch for Children is a cool place for kids to live,” Vela continued. “Because of Findlay, it all was a huge success.”

To volunteer or to support St. Jude’s Ranch, visit stjudesranch.org.

