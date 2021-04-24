Findlay Automotive supports YMCA’s commitment to health

Millions of people have enthusiastically sung the words from the classic 1978 hit, “It’s fun to stay at the YMCA!” Indeed since 1944, the YMCA of Southern Nevada has had its doors open to the community, providing its programs for children, individuals and families.

Mike Lubbe, center, president/CEO of YMCA Southern Nevada, accepts a donation check from Doug Fleming, left, general manager of Findlay Chevrolet and YMCA Southern Nevada board member, and Tyler Corder, CFO of Findlay Automotive Group. (Findlay)

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of people’s lives have been affected. In Southern Nevada, children have been out of school, adults have been out of work, and the elderly population has been isolated and at risk.

Now more than ever it is important that organizations like the YMCA are accessible and functioning. As people have been able to return to their activities and routines, the Findlay Automotive Group saw an opportunity to give back to the community by supporting the YMCA. Findlay presented $13,000 to the Southern Nevada YMCA.

Findlay Automotive Group supports the YMCA’s mission of providing an inclusive organization of men, women and children joined by a shared commitment to nurturing kids’ potential, promoting healthy living, and fostering a sense of social responsibility. YMCA President/CEO Mike Lubbe, a Las Vegas native, understands the needs of the community and has a passion for helping people.

“The primary focus of the YMCA is the family,” he said. “We’re here to serve infants up to the elderly. During the COVID-19 crisis, we’ve been available to help kids have a place to go during the day, give them physical activity and teach them about art or computers.”

Lubbe expressed his appreciation for Findlay and all other donors.

“When you get a donation like Findlay’s it helps us so much. We have the ability to scholarship kids who wouldn’t be able to afford our programs,” he said. “We use the donation to help fund swim lessons, summer camps, sports teams, and our new Dreamer Lab. Findlay’s donation helps make kids’ dreams come true.”

Findlay Chevrolet General Manager Doug Fleming serves on the board at the YMCA.

“I was born and raised in Las Vegas, and I have always loved the Y and what it does for the community and people of all ages,” he said.

Fleming has been donating his own personal time to the YMCA for years. His involvement with the community is special and Findlay is proud to have people like him as part of the Findlay family.

“Since 1944 the Y has been improving lives in Southern Nevada and helped bring people together and improve quality of life,” he said. “It’s truly an honor to be on the board at the YMCA where so many great things are happening for the people in Southern Nevada.”

The YMCA has been working hard behind the scenes to welcome the community back in a way that holds the health and safety of our community in the highest regard. With summer approaching, the YMCA is a great place to get children water safe and improve personal fitness.

If you’d like to donate or learn more about the YMCA, visit www.lasvegasymca.org.