Findlay backs 2018 Light the Night executive breakfast

The recent 2018 Light the Night executive breakfast at Cili Restaurant drew a capacity crowd and a common goal among everyone in attendance. With the combined efforts of Leukemia &Lymphoma Society of Southern Nevada Director Elizabeth Hunterton and Findlay Automotive CFO/Light the Night Walk Chair Tyler Corder leading the way, the event was the perfect kickoff for an important fundraiser.

Findlay The recent Light the Night executive breakfast at Cili Restaurant kicked off the annual fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Southern Nevada. From left are Findlay Automotive Group CFO and Night Walk Chair Tyler Corder, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Executive Director Elizabeth Hunterton and Findlay Toyota General Manager John Barr.

Special guest and native Las Vegan Rick McGough shared the story of his personal battle with cancer. The diverse audience of professionals was eager to get involved in the fight against cancer, a disease that is the leading cause of death in 22 states.

“Everything is attitude,” McGough said. “Cancer was not on my calendar. Cancer is not on anyone’s calendar.”

Corder drove home the mission when he said, “Think about the worst words you can hear. ‘You have cancer.’ Maybe you have heard those words. Maybe someone you love has. It’s one of the darkest times in anyone’s life.”

Corder touched on the toll that cancer has on individuals, businesses and the world at large and how the Leukemia &Lymphoma Society helping out.

Corder, who is deeply involved in many local charities, said the Leukemia &Lymphoma Society is a tireless organization that helps people who have directly or indirectly been affected by cancer.

“LLS works relentlessly to get results, especially in areas where progress has been stagnant,” he said.

He also mentioned new drugs which have become available through research funded by LLS. However, despite real progress much remains to be done, “Acute myeloid leukemia is among the most lethal of blood cancers, responsible for more than 10,500 deaths each year and a five-year survival rate below 20 percent for patients over age 60,” Corder said.

“As you can see, we’re bringing light to the darkness of cancer.”

Corder outlined four ways for volunteers to get involved in the fight against cancer. They included being a sponsor, forming corporate fundraising teams, joining the executive challenge or opening the door for retail partnerships.

Corder went on to explain that at each table was an LLS volunteer who is passionate about turning the words “you have cancer” to “there is hope,” Corder said.

Hunterton, who has been with the LLS for almost four years, said Findlay Automotive Group has been invaluable.

“We’re very thankful for the strength of our community partners and are deeply grateful for the relentless support and leadership provided by Findlay Automotive Group,” she said. “You would be hard-pressed to find another company that does as much for our community as Findlay Automotive Group, and we’re so fortunate to be the beneficiaries of their efforts.”

The 2018 Southern Nevada Light the Night event is scheduled for Nov. 3 beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the College of Southern Nevada, 6375 W. Charleston Blvd.

Additional information can be found by calling 702-436-4220 or by visiting www.lls.org.

The Findlay Automotive Group stores that are the most involved with this year’s Light the Night Walk are Findlay Toyota, Findlay Chevrolet and Findlay Cadillac.