Findlay Cadillac environment popular with customers, employees

Findlay Cadillac’s climate-controlled showroom can hold about 45 vehicles. So shopping at Findlay Cadillac is comfortable even in the middle of a Las Vegas summer.

Findlay Automotive Group is dedicated to superior standards, evidenced by the fact that the company included an indoor climate-controlled showroom during construction back in 2002.

To be clear, every dealership has a climate-controlled showroom with a few cars in it. What’s different is that at Findlay Cadillac the showroom can hold about 45 vehicles. So shopping at Findlay Cadillac is comfortable even in the middle of a Las Vegas summer.

What’s more, the entire building encompasses 200,000 square feet and includes the underground climate-controlled service department, which the technicians greatly appreciate.

The decision to have such a large climate-controlled space paid off from day one when the dealership first opened in the Valley Automall location. Longtime customers regularly enjoy being able to shop for cars during the hottest and coldest times of the year.

Sales consultants Deb Topham and Mike Waldman have been at Findlay Cadillac practically since the dealership opened in 2003.

“A big reason for my success is being able to show people cars regardless of the weather,” Topham said. “Findlay Automotive Group has taken the extra steps to make sure this dealership is state-of-the-art.”

Waldman and Topham have both been included in the Cadillac Crest Club, the 100 best Cadillac sales consultants in the nation. Inclusion in this club is largely based on customer feedback.

In addition, Findlay Cadillac has been named Dealer of the Year 14 times since they opened. Quality people and climate control make Findlay Cadillac a great place to work or shop.