Findlay Cadillac holding fundraiser for vets during Memorial Day weekend

Findlay Findlay Cadillac marketing director L.J. Harness, center, is flanked by Veterans Transition Resource Center COO Jim Lytner, left, and VTRC media services director R.J. Dough as the three plan for this weekend’s Memorial Day celebration at Findlay Cadillac at 933 Auto Show Drive in the Valley Automall.

Findlay Cadillac has combined with Clark County Veterans Transition Resource Center to raise funds for Southern Nevada veterans with a giant celebration scheduled for a three-day Memorial Day weekend through Monday at the dealership.

Dealership marketing and promotions director L.J. Harness said the promotion is intended to raise funds and awareness as the nation celebrates one of its most noteworthy holiday weekends.

“After discussing the idea with general manager John Saksa and assistant general manager/U.S. Navy veteran Scott Trombley, it was easy to agree that Findlay Cadillac needed to get involved,” Harness said.

“We want to honor our fallen military and help raise funds for our local veterans transition resource center and their families,” Harness said. “During the celebration, we are going to host Veterans Talk/The Forgotten Promise veterans radio show broadcast live from our showroom from noon until 1 p.m. on KDWN-AM 720 radio Saturday. We will have special guests and celebrities stopping by to help raise awareness for this great cause.”

In addition, Findlay Cadillac will donate $100 to the veterans transition center for every new and preowned vehicle sold at Findlay Cadillac during the three-day weekend.

Harness is involved in numerous military and veterans causes. Among them is the Las Vegas Marine Corps Toys for Tots Las Vegas headline show and the Help Our Homeless Veterans sleeping bag drive that collected more than 5,200 sleeping bags for homeless Clark County veterans.

“Findlay Cadillac is proud to have quite a few employees that are veterans from all of the branches of our military,” Harness said. “It all starts with the late Findlay Automotive Group founder Pete Findlay, who flew 63 missions during World War II piloting a P-38.”

Jim Lytner, president of the public charity Veterans Care Foundation, is also the co-founder of Veterans Transition Resource Center at 2550 Nature Park Drive in North Las Vegas.

“Veterans Transition Resource Center is made up of two 501(c)(3) public charities, Veterans Care Foundation and Life After Active Duty,” said Lytner, a disabled Vietnam veteran.

Further information regarding the weekend event can be found by calling 702-954-6300 or by visiting www.veteranstransitionresourcecenter.com.