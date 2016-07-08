Findlay Cadillac in Henderson receives awards

Findlay Cadillac on Auto Show Drive in Henderson was awarded the “Dealer of the Year” and “Mark of Excellence” awards by Cadillac.

General Manager John Saksa said of the approximately 950 Cadillac dealers nationwide, only 20 received awards.

“The top honors are for dealers that have done an exceptional job earning customers for life,” he said. “When a customer comes into our dealership, we treat them like a member of the family.”

Saksa added, “We’re privately owned so our philosophy is not about the bottom line and that’s what sets us apart. We’re more concerned with how our customers are treated.”

Boulder City resident Jane Rowland can attest to Saksa’s claims.

She bought her first vehicle from the dealership, which was formerly Oldsmobile, in 1996 and has since bought 20 vehicles between her and her husband.

“I feel like they’re fair with me,” she said. “I also love their service department and they never try to sell me something I don’t need for my vehicle.”

Rowland also said the dealership is always ahead of the curve when it comes to recalls.

“If there’s a recall, I always hear it from the dealership first before General Motors,” she said. “The people are always so nice, too.”

Saksa said the awards come as no surprise to the dealership.

“We’ve gotten them every year since 2009,” he said. “It shows me that my expectations of how a customer should be treated and how employees should act are happening.”

Findlay Cadillac, Saksa said, is always looking to improve its policies and procedures.

“We always make every effort to improve and if we can do anything to improve the customer experience we will,” he said. “We have to be doing something right to stand out of the crowd of 950 dealers.”