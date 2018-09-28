Findlay Cadillac unveils the 2019 XT4

Cadillac is pursuing the hip generation by adding a completely new model to its lineup. The 2019 XT4 is a compact crossover now available at Findlay Cadillac.

Denise and James Donnan of Las Vegas purchased this 2019 Cadillac XT-4 Crossover, an hour after the car was delivered to Findlay Cadillac in the Valley Automall. The sale marked the first XT-4 sold in Southern Nevada. (Findlay)

Available in Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport models, the XT4 has generated landslide attention in the past several weeks.

Powered by a 2.0 turbo with 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, the XT4 has an estimated mileage rating of 24 mpg city and 30 mpg highway.

The first XT4 arrived this past week and was purchased by James and Denise Donnan, who moved from Cleveland to Las Vegas seven years ago.

Interestingly, the couple bought their XT4 the same day that their favorite football team — the Cleveland Browns — won its first game since Christmas Eve 2016.

“We listened to the Browns game while driving home on U.S. (Highway) 95,” James Donnan said.

The couple had planned on buying another Cadillac ATS but switched to a silver XT4 when the ATS was sold before they could get to it.

“Our salesman showed us a 2019 XT4 and we liked it.”

“I don’t drive and we needed a vehicle that was small enough but big enough inside,” James Donnan said. “It handles well for the freeways, and since my wife drives the car, it was important that she liked it.

“My wife likes the fact that the XT4 sits up higher and rides and handles very well.”

According to Denise Donnan, “I really like the car. I had driven my daughter’s Equinox and liked the way it handled so we checked out the Cadillac XT4. I don’t want to drive a little car, because the freeways are like an accident waiting to happen here.”

Good protection also was important, and that’s what Denise Donnan liked most about her new vehicle.

“In our other car, everything on the road was bigger than me,” she said. “But with this Cadillac, the safety of it is impressive, and it’s just a beautiful car.”

Denise Donnan said the service was excellent during the buying process.

“The whole thing was kind of exciting because the car carrier arrived at about the same time that we did,” she said. “Every time I walked out of the building, people gave me a thumbs-up.”