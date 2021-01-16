61°F
Dealer News

Findlay Celebrity Spin Zone raises 450K for charities

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
January 16, 2021 - 8:00 am
 
Jason Feinberg, co-host of Fox 5’s “More” show, cheers on Rapper Flavor Flav, who was tak ...
Jason Feinberg, co-host of Fox 5’s “More” show, cheers on Rapper Flavor Flav, who was taking part in the Findlay Celebrity Spin Zone before pandemic social-distancing rules kept guest celebrities out of the studio. Now, the morning show anchors spin the slot machine on behalf of the people being interviewed remotely. (Findlay)

Findlay Automotive has raised more than $450,000 in charitable donations from the Findlay Celebrity Spin Zone.

The Findlay Celebrity Spin Zone is a segment on KVVU-TV Fox 5 where celebrities spin a slot machine that has been placed inside Fox 5’s studio. These spins happen on air, and whatever amount comes up is donated to a local nonprofit by Findlay Automotive. There are typically four to six spins a month, and the sum total is given to the charity of the month.

With a donation to HopeLink at the end of 2020, Findlay surpassed over $450,000 in donations in a period of five years. Findlay’s CFO Tyler Corder said the idea came to light over lunch with some people from Fox 5.

“We’ve worked with a lot of local non-profits over the years and there are two things they all need: financial resources and publicity. We felt the Spin Zone was a great way to give them both,” he said.

December’s charity of the month was HopeLink, a family resource center. Its mission is to prevent homelessness, preserve families and provide hope. It serves thousands of families each year with food, shelter, education and more.

Stacey Lockhart, the organization’s executive director, frequently tells people “the best solution to homelessness is to prevent it in the first place.” Hence, HopeLink helps people find affordable housing, employment and addresses the underlying issues people struggle with.

HopeLink was established in 1991, but many people have never heard of the organization. Like every other nonprofit, it has a constant need for funding and exposure. That’s why the Findlay Celebrity Spin Zone is so beneficial.

“There are so many families with kids that need immediate help,” Lockhart said. “It’s been a tough year for everyone, kids included. Findlay cares and we appreciate their support. Together, we can make a difference.”

“One of the fun things about the Spin Zone is seeing what celebrities will show up to participate,” Corder said. “We’ve had a wide range of people including professional athletes, local celebrities, movie stars, celebrity chefs, comedians, and recording artists.

“Just last month we had actor Dolph Lundgren, who became famous as the Soviet boxer in ‘Rocky IV.’ I think the celebrities also enjoy participating in something that supports a good cause.”

Because of social distancing rules, celebrities have not been allowed in the studio for some time. Regardless, the morning show anchors continue to spin the slot machine on behalf of the people being interviewed remotely. The segment airs weekday mornings on Fox 5 during the “More” show.

