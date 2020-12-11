41°F
Findlay Chevrolet continues to raise funds for local charities

December 11, 2020 - 8:00 am
 
Findlay Chevrolet employees Patrick Patterson, from left, Cassie Hurley, Kevin Flores and Tony Toscano wear jeans and sneakers as part of a campaign to raise money for charity. (Findlay)

Findlay Chevrolet’s staff members didn’t let the pandemic stop them from raising money for multiple charities this year. In fact, they increased their efforts with their Jeans &Sneakers campaign.

The campaign allowed Findlay Chevrolet employees to wear jeans and sneakers on Fridays and Saturdays for a donation of $40. Proceeds benefitted the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society and the Leukemia Lymphoma Society. So far, the team has raised a combined $13,860 for the three charities.

“Our Jeans &Sneakers campaign is something that our staff members look forward to every year because they get to dress casual on the weekends and give back to three great organizations,” said Joyce Balaoro, marketing director. “It’s extremely important to Findlay Chevrolet to create these campaigns. It brings positivity into our workplace and helps spread awareness.”

