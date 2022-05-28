Findlay Chevrolet offers worry-free experience with Bolt EUV

If the electric utility vehicle movement has sparked your interest, then check out the all-new 2022 Bolt EUV at Findlay Chevrolet.

If the electric utility vehicle movement has sparked your interest, then Findlay Chevrolet and the all-new 2022 Bolt EUV are ready to deliver a worry-free experience to satisfy your needs.

“This entry-level EUV creates peace of mind for buyers new to the electric vehicle world,” said Findlay Chevrolet General Manager Doug Fleming. “The Bolt EUV combines sustainability with zero tailpipe emissions with one of the best battery and mileage-range numbers in the industry. And it goes zero to 60 mph in seven seconds.”

Fleming said Chevrolet’s Bolt EUV is one of the most customizable vehicles on the market as buyers can choose from a range of accessories in its Comfort Package — including eight-way power seats and heated driver/passenger front seats — to the Convenience Package with rear center armrest and additional cup holders in the back seat.

“For those buyers that like some torque and a sports car mobility, the Bolt EUV has a Sport Mode providing more responsive acceleration and enhanced steering feel,” Fleming said.

The Bolt’s LT model starts at $34,495, while the Premium trim reaches into the low $40,000 range. Fleming said Chevrolet is simplifying the home-charging aspect and continues to add to the network of public charging stations.

“This vehicle has a 247-mile electric range on a full charge, and we will educate everyone on home charging and best practices,” he said. “Our team is happy to answer all of your questions.”

Safety and technology are core components of the Bolt EUV with available super cruise, adaptive cruise control and lane-centering with lane-detection system sensors and cameras.

“This EUV has it all from hands-free technology, driver assist and wireless phone capability,” Fleming said. “And, with the Driver Confidence package, I think buyers will appreciate rear park assist, rear cross-traffic alert (and) lane change alert with side blind zone alert.”

Now available, Fleming said Findlay Chevy has plenty of inventory on the lot to test drive and additional information about the Bolt EUV online.

Chevrolet’s Peace of Mind package features a five-year, 60,000-mile roadside assistance benefit for Bolt EUV buyers. The Worry-Free benefit provides buyers an eight-year, 100,000-mile battery and electric component warranty.

“We also have included our standard home installation (for the plug-in parts) to help alleviate any charging questions or concerns,” Fleming said. “We will take great care of you here.”