Dealer News

Findlay Chevrolet sponsors professional golfer

December 6, 2019 - 12:18 pm
 

A partnership dating back four years has resulted in an ideal agreement.

Findlay Chevrolet General Manager Doug Fleming sold a vehicle to UNLV student and golfer Harry Hall in 2016, and the two have remained friends ever since.

Since the original meeting, Hall, who came to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas from England, has gone on to become one of the best amateur golfers in the world and recently turned professional.

In fitting fashion, Hall needed a new vehicle, and Fleming came through with his best delivery by sponsoring the 22-year-old, 6-foot-4, 225-pounder comfortably with a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer RS.

“The Blazer is fun and sporty with a spacious interior, telescopic steering wheel and full of new technology,” Fleming said. “It was the perfect vehicle for Harry because the new Blazer is like Harry’s golf swing, which is strong and smooth.”

“It’s the greatest car I have ever had,” Hall said. “It definitely catches everyone’s eye, that’s for sure. The sport utility vehicle has an impressive body style that everyone seems to appreciate.”

Hall said the V-6 in the Blazer has impressive power.

“A lot of people really appreciate the exterior of the car,” he said. “I really like the sporty interior and exterior of the car.”

Hall, who graduated early from UNLV in 2018, was then selected to represent Great Britain in the 2019 Walker Cup match against the U.S. at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in England.

Since then, Hall made his professional debut Sept. 26, playing on the European Tour at the Alfred Dun Hill Links Invitational. Competing on the global stage, he played head to head in the same group with Rory McIlroy, whom he beat by two shots with a score of 65, finishing 17 under par for his first professional tournament.

Next up for Hall is the final stage of the Professional Golf Association Tour in Orlando, which runs Dec. 12-15. He already has qualified in the first two phases of Q School (the PGA Tour’s qualifying school) in Utah and Dallas to make it to the finals.

“We have two winners with big futures,” Fleming said. “We are ecstatic to have two great new members on our team at Findlay Chevrolet. One is the new Blazer, and the second is a professional golfer.”

