Findlay Chevrolet technician specializes in Corvettes

It’s true that one man’s trash is another’s treasure, as evidenced by a 2009 Chevrolet Corvette that Findlay Chevrolet technician Paul Patane purchased in 2013. A 34-year-old graduate of Rancho High School, Patane jumped at the opportunity to purchase the ’Vette, which had been in a summer flash flood and was traded in a for a new Corvette.

Findlay Chevrolet Corvette specialist Paul Patane has a long line of clients who count on him for service. (Findlay Corvette)

“We’re the only dealership in Las Vegas that has a Corvette specialist department,” said Patane, who literally knows the vehicle from front to back.

The mechanically oriented Patane replaced the engine, removed the carpeting for cleaning and gutted what was left to remove the dirt and debris.

“It now has a 6.2-liter engine with upgraded exhaust,” he said. “I changed the suspension a little and added some cosmetic elements. Keeping a black car in the desert is difficult, but it looks very good now.”

Patane has an interesting career that sees him mixing with Corvette owners throughout the valley. He is the go-to technician for people needing work on their Corvettes.

In addition, Patane spearheads the dealership’s involvement with Speed Vegas in the south valley and Exotics Racing at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the north. In addition, Findlay Automotive Group sponsors the Vegas Corvette Association, the largest club of its kind in Southern Nevada.

“The Corvette is an attainable two-seat sports car that always gets a lot of looks,” Patane said. “After 65 years, it continues to grow and progress into the world of super cars.”Patane supplies the expertise for everything ranging from mechanical to electrical to trim items.

“Through the Corvette Club and through seeing customers at car shows, I have a personal relationship with my clients,” he said. “I will often receive calls late at night or on weekends from clients who need help with their Corvette.”

Patane cannot imagine working for any other car dealership.

‘When I came to Findlay Automotive, I was a line tech,” he said. “They have allowed me to grow in my career and attain my ASE Certification Master and GM Masters certification. We’re a family here with a different vibe than any other dealer corporation. They’re very community oriented in all of their dealerships.”

Dealership general manager Doug Fleming praised Patane. “It’s great seeing young talent grow and bloom over the last eight years with us,” he said.