Findlay, Cox combine to help Southern Nevada charities

A combined effort between Findlay Automotive Group and Cox Communications has provided excellent exposure and increased awareness for the Las Vegas Natural History Museum and the Clark County School District’s After-School All-Stars.

Findlay The Las Vegas Natural History Museum at 900 Las Vegas Blvd. North received excellent feedback from a Findlay Automotive-Cox Communications Community Spotlight production.

The Findlay Community Spotlight program produced a custom video for each of the charities. “The video worked perfectly,” according to Las Vegas Natural History Museum Director Marilyn Gillespie.

The Findlay Community Spotlight has now produced custom videos for 36 different local charities over the past several years.

“Charities benefit through partnerships like this because the network provides exposure through our On-Demand,” said Brett Burke, vice president of sales for Cox Media. “Our viewers can turn the channel to On-Demand 24 hours a day, so the charities receive excellent exposure.”

Upon selecting the On-Demand channel at Cox Communications, the viewer is able to receive information about the particular charities.

“It’s very effective,” added Burke, who has been with Cox Communications for six years. “We have been working on this program with Findlay Automotive Group since March of 2015.”

Burke explained that funding for the program is paid in-full by Findlay Automotive Group.

“We couldn’t do programs like this without great community partners like Findlay Automotive Group, and we’re proud to partner with them on this initiative,” Burke said.

“Findlay Automotive has enjoyed a great community partnership with Cox Communications for a number of years,” said Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder. “They have been instrumental in the success of two of our ongoing community initiatives, the Findlay Community Spotlight and the I Choose to Drive safe-driving program. We really enjoy being partnered with Cox because they share our devotion to supporting good causes in the community.”

Located at 900 Las Vegas Blvd. North, the Las Vegas Natural History Museum includes exhibits of dinosaurs and replicas of ancient Egyptian artifacts. There also is a section dedicated to marine and African safari life. It is open daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We have been here for 26 years and it’s amazing how many people don’t know that we’re here,” Gillespie said. “The video really drove home the variety of our offerings and really showed our diversity. The kids call us the dinosaur museum.”

Gillespie added that there was exceptionally high attendance heading into spring break.

“The museum is a great place to visit,” she said. “Many people are surprised at how big the museum is and that we have a second floor.”

Also benefiting from the video is the After-School All-Stars, which provides a free comprehensive program for at-risk students in a two-hour session each day.

“All of the programs are supervised by licensed teachers,” said executive director Jodi Manzella. “They are truly invaluable programs. We got many calls from people once the video was seen by people who wanted to know how their son or daughter could get involved in the program.

“The program is a win-win for all involved.”

Manzella said After-School All-Stars works with 16 different elementary and middle schools in the valley. Further information is available at www.asaslv.org and by calling 702-259-1850.