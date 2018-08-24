Findlay dealerships support school supply drive

On a day when the temperatures soared over 100 degrees, hundreds of Clark County School District students capitalized on a teamwork effort by Findlay Cadillac, Findlay Honda Henderson and Clark County Fire Station No. 33 on Aug. 11 just south of the Las Vegas Convention Center. With the continued need for school supplies, students and their families flocked to the station to receive a variety of donated supplies that included pens, paper and backpacks.

Clark County second grader Gwen Hall is flanked by Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Kelly Blackmon and Findlay Cadillac Director of Marketing Sergio Brooks at a school supply drive presented Aug. 11 at Clark County Fire Station No. 33 at 575 E. Desert Inn Road. The drive was a co-promotion of the fire station, Findlay Cadillac and Findlay Honda. (Findlay)

“This was an unbelievable event,” said Findlay Cadillac Marketing Director Sergio Brooks. “We’re very happy to be part of a very important drive to help students. With so many school drives spread throughout the Las Vegas Valley, we were amazed at how many students showed up at this particular fire station. We were proud to be a part of the gathering.”

The station also was utilized for an open house event so students were able to visit the fire station and learn about what it has to offer.

“We’re very thankful for the participation by both Clark County and the fire station,” Brooks said. “This particular effort was a home run, and we’re very thankful to all involved for the planning and execution that went into this event.”

Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief Kelly Blackmon said the event was terrific.

“We had a great turnout, ‘’ said Blackmon, who has been with the fire department for 23 years. “I think we were able to help a lot of children get ready for their new school year. We’re hoping to make this an annual event. We’re so thankful to Findlay for everything they did to help us out with the event.

“The kids got to crawl into the firetrucks and go through the fire safety house. All of that made for the perfect Saturday afternoon. We have the open house every other month, so our next one will be Oct. 13 when we will be discussing earthquake safety.” Blackmon said.

Also participating in the event was Findlay Honda Henderson, which contributed school supplies that were added to each backpack.