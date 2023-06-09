Findlay donates to Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth

The Findlay Automotive Group recently donated $7,750 to Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth. The donation will help the nonprofit organization provide critical services to homeless youths in Nevada.

Tyler Corder, right, and Arash Ghafoori celebrate the partnership between Findlay Automotive and Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth. (Findlay)

Homelessness is a significant issue in Nevada, and it affects people of all ages, including youths. According to the Nevada Homeless Alliance, there were over 4,000 homeless individuals in Nevada in 2020, and approximately 10 percent of them were youths under the age of 25. Homeless youths face unique challenges, including lack of access to basic needs such as food, shelter and health care, as well as increased risk of violence, exploitation and mental health issues.

The donation will help the nonprofit organization provide critical services to homeless youths in Nevada, including emergency shelter, food, clothing, health care, education and employment services.

Serving the Las Vegas community for well over 20 years, Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth has provided Southern Nevada’s homeless youth with help, hope and the support needed to rebuild their lives.

“There are homeless youth in Southern Nevada, who through no fault of their own, face a difficult start in life,” Tyler Corder, chief financial officer of Findlay, said. “The Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth provides services to these youth and also hope for a better future. We’re very committed to helping NPHY fulfill this important mission.”

Arash Ghafoori, CEO of Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, has been with the nonprofit for 12 years. Ghafoori is passionate about the mission of the organization and has been a force for good in helping homeless youth in Nevada reach stability.

“The amazing thing about Findlay is that they don’t give and quit,” he said. “They are now part of our family. We don’t reach out to them, they reach out to us. … They try their best to do something about the problem. Homeless youth can be an invisible population and Findlay’s contribution will help solve some of the problems.”

He continued, “Findlay has been in the valley so long they really care about the community and the issues it is facing. They do their part to invest in solutions and we are so thankful for them. Their support coupled with the financial donation given to NPHY helps our platform and gives us great exposure and shines a light on the critical issues facing homeless youth.”

The Findlay Automotive Group is committed to giving back to the community and hopes to be an inspiration to others to get involved and show the impact that businesses can have on the lives of those in need.