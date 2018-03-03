Findlay earns Acura Precision Team award for fifth straight year

The Acura Precision Team distinction is an exclusive award for select dealerships that deliver outstanding client experience and achieve operational excellence. Findlay Acura was one of only 83 dealerships nationwide that earned the honor for 2017.

Findlay Acura Findlay Acura internet sales manager John Williams is seen with the 2018 TLX A-Spec in the showroom at 315 Auto Mall Drive in the Valley Automall. The dealership recently won its fifth prestigious Acura Precision Team award.

Acura dealerships recognized for the Acura Precision Team honor must deliver exceptional results across their business operations and are measured against performance criteria in the areas of client treatment, sales performance, service performance, facility and finance.

“Acura Precision Team dealerships are among an elite group that consistently deliver the very best in customer, sales and service satisfaction, embodying Precision Crafted Performance across all areas of their business,” said Jon Ikeda, vice president and general manager of Acura North America.

“With a great organization, great employees, great training and a world-class culture come great results,” said dealership General Manager Kevin Hicks, who has been in the car business for 36 years.

In recognition of this achievement, each Precision Team dealership receives a custom-designed trophy along with recognition materials.

Among the top-selling models at the dealership in 2017 was the TLX luxury performance sedan.

“The TLX has a long list of features,” said John Williams, internet sales manager. “Acura has Five Star Plus safety rating on every model.”

“Adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist are included as standard features,” he said. “Because it’s included, customers receive a quality package that they don’t have to pay extra for.”

“We don’t pressure anyone, and our customers appreciate that. We let Acura sell itself,” Williams said.

Acura has a total of six models that include coupes, sedans, crossovers and SUVs.