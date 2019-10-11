69°F
Dealer News

Findlay executive celebrates 25 years with company

October 11, 2019 - 12:45 pm
 

Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder has a full plate, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

Coder oversees 32 Findlay automobile dealerships in the West. He is also the go-to guy in charge of helping several nonprofit groups through Findlay’s community involvement.

And Corder is involved in several boards, including the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada, the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce and the Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow, which provides job skills to unemployed and underemployed in Southern Nevada. Previously, he has been the board president for both SafeNest and the Leukemia &Lymphoma Society.

Corder, a native of Fort Benton, Montana, earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Montana State University. He spent 14 years with General Motors Acceptance Corp. and was transferred to Las Vegas as a branch manager in 1993.

In 1994, he took advantage of an opportunity to lead the Findlay Automotive Group, which had fewer than 200 employees. Under Corder’s guidance, the company has grown to include more than 2,000 employees with operations in six states.

Corder was the Nevada nominee for the Time Dealer of the Year award in 2017 and was among the four finalists for the national award.

Corder was feted by friends and associates recently in a surprise gathering at Findlay Toyota, where he was honored for 25 years of service with the company. Humbled by the turnout, he said his time has been rewarding in the highly competitive automobile industry.

The late Pete Findlay initiated Findlay’s involvement in the community in the 1960s. Corder has made it his mission to continue and expand the company’s involvement with nonprofits to improve the community.

Findlay Automotive Group President Cliff Findlay said, “I just want to thank Tyler for 25 years. He’s done a lot for us.”

“Tyler is multitalented,” said Robby Findlay, who serves as one of the group’s directors of operations. “Over the years, he’s guided our group through the good times and the bad. Among the family, Justin and I have a running joke that if we cannot convince Tyler that an investment is a good idea, then it’s probably not a good idea.”

Justin Findlay, who is the group’s other director of operations, said: “Tyler, you’re our rock. It’s amazing how far we have come with you.”

“The most rewarding aspect of my career has been leading the growth of the Findlay Automotive Group for the past 25 years,” Corder said. “We’ve been able to provide great careers for our employees while also making a positive impact on the communities where we operate.”

He added, “The other thing that stands out to me over my time here is that I’ve been blessed to meet great people all along the way. In the final analysis, it’s not really the car business, it’s the people business. I’m thankful for everyone I’ve met over the past 25 years.”

