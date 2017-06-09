Findlay executive returns to Chevrolet dealership as GM

Findlay Chevrolet Doug Fleming is the new general manager at Findlay Chevrolet.

Doug Fleming has returned to his old stomping grounds at Findlay Chevrolet — this time as the dealership’s general manager.

Fleming previously served as the store’s marketing and sales director before shifting to general manager of Findlay Volkswagen Henderson in the Valley Automall and Findlay North Volkswagen in the northwest valley.

To Fleming, the return to Findlay Chevrolet offers an excellent opportunity to spearhead a fast-growing dealership located in the southwest 215 Beltway between Jones and Rainbow boulevards. The area is currently experiencing a surge in the construction of auto dealerships in a region that has also seen new-home construction explode in the past few years.

“This is the perfect opportunity,” said Fleming, who has been with Findlay Automotive Group since 2001, working at six different Findlay stores. “The population has increased dramatically since the recovery of the economy, and even better yet, we’re the only Chevrolet dealership in this area.”

Also playing a part in the decision to relocate Fleming to Findlay Chevrolet is the fact that Findlay Automotive Group is in the middle of an expansion that saw the company purchase four dealerships in Prescott, Arizona.

“The growth of Findlay Automotive Group is amazing,” Fleming said. “Much of that is because of the marketing efforts that are never-ending. Considering that I’m a native, I love doing safety and wellness fairs, along with car shows. Seeing nonprofit groups or organizations using our community room puts a smile on my face.”

Fleming had high praise for what General Motors has meant in America historically and in recent years.

“GM has provided us with some very popular models,” Fleming said. “(General Motors) is like baseball and apple pie and as good as it gets, and the company has everything from entry level to luxury, sports cars and electric cars.

Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder praised Fleming’s work.

“Doug is a high-energy manager,” Corder explained. “He excels in motivating his staff and getting the most out of his team.

“In addition, Doug has been outstanding in every position he has held with Findlay Automotive. We’re really excited to give him this opportunity at Findlay Chevrolet. We know he’ll do a great job.”