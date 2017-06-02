Findlay Honda Northwest hosts AARP car education event

Findlay Honda A two-hour interactive clinic Saturday will offer hands-on experience checking oil and tire pressure.

AARP is offering new and current members a two-hour interactive clinic Saturday on automotive safety, anti-fraud car care and the newest technology for experienced drivers. The program will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Findlay Honda, 7494 W. Azure Road.

Car education instructor Sarah Lee Marks will lead attendees through a hands-on experience checking oil, tire pressure, battery jumping and tire changing. In addition to the under-the-hood instruction, all guests will learn how to determine what recommended repair services are good investments and what are not.

AARP provides driver education to adults 50 years and older.

“AARP and other automotive professionals like myself, often hear stories from community members having found themselves the subject of high-pressure scare tactics involving service tor cars,” Marks said. “This class empowers the participants with the knowledge to determine what is appropriate for them and how to avoid dangerous unlicensed or unscrupulous operators.”

“As a local, family-owned-and-operated dealership, Findlay Honda Northwest is excited to be part of this program. An educated consumer is our best advocate,” said Chuck Loubert, general manager of Findlay Honda.

The two-hour clinic includes behind-the-wheel driving experiences with certified Honda professionals demonstrating the latest driver-assisting safety technology.

“This is a not a sales pitch,” Marks said. “This is a fun way to experience for yourself blind-spot monitoring, lane departure and forward collision warning systems, backup cameras and audible parking assist sensors, in a fun, no-pressure way.”

AARP and Findlay Honda in the Northwest welcomes all in the adult driving community to attend this event. Pre-registration is recommended as space is limited. Contact Sarah Lee at sarahlee@mycarlady.com or call 877-926-8300. Link to register online at https://aarp.cvent.com/CAR_EDU_Jun2017.