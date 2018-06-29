Findlay Honda’s Accord offers remarkable set of standard features

Honda recently released its 2018 Accord at Findlay Honda in the northwest valley, and the Accord model has garnered a lot of attention, according to veteran technology specialist and native Las Vegan Mick Tanner.

Every new Accord comes with Honda sensing, which includes collision mitigation braking system, road departure mitigation system, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist system and traffic sign recognition that informs the driver what the speed limit is in a given area.

What’s more, when it comes to creature comforts, all models come standard with push-button start, a multi-angle rearview backup camera, a 7-inch color LCD screen and Bluetooth audio.

The standard powertrain is a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 192 horsepower and a continuously variable transmission. The efficient engine and transmission produce impressive fuel economy numbers: an EPA estimated 30 mpg city and 38 mpg highway and a combined average of 33 mpg.

A 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged with 252 horsepower is still rated to achieve an EPA estimated 22 mpg city and 32 highway mpg and an average of 26 mpg combined. The new model comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

Looking beyond the standard features, the Accord EX-L has a long list of amenities including a leather-trimmed interior, driver seat memory, available Honda satellite-linked navigation system, power-adjustable front passenger seat, HomeLink universal remote, automatic dimming rearview mirror, blind spot information system and rear cross-traffic sensor system.

An impressive interior is highlighted by a 450-watt premium audio system with 10 speakers with available Car Play/Android Auto. Other key components include ventilated and heated front seats, dual-zone air conditioning and a larger trunk.

The Accord Hybrid model has a two-motor hybrid system that includes a CVT with sport mode along with deceleration selectors. These features combine to make it feel and drive like a regular gas-powered model. Although with an EPA estimated 47 mpg for both city and highway, drivers definitely save at the pump.

The Accord Touring model includes heads-up display, which helps drivers keep their eyes on the road by projecting important driver information, including navigation directions, speed, incoming calls and Honda sensing warnings directly in front of the driver low on the windshield.

In addition, the Touring model provides wireless phone charging for compatible smartphones.

“I see lot of baby boomers who like the new Accord,” Tanner said. “It’s a very well-evolved version of the Accord, which is now in its 10th generation.”

The major car critics agree. The 2018 Accord won Car and Driver’s award for best sedan as well as Kelley Blue Book’s Best Buy of the Year Award.