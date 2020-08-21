Findlay Kia awards new vehicle to military veteran

Las Vegas native Steven Stanley, a retired Army National Guard specialist, was presented with a new 2020 Kia Sedona complements of Findlay Kia, Wells Fargo and the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

Retired Army National Guard specialist Steven Stanley and his wife, Christine, center, are surrounded by seven of their eight children. He was presented with a new 2020 Kia Sedona compliments of Findlay Kia, Wells Fargo and the Military Warriors Support Foundation. (Findlay)

Las Vegas native Steven Stanley, a retired Army National Guard specialist, was presented with a new 2020 Kia Sedona complements of Findlay Kia, Wells Fargo and the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

Stanley joined the Army National Guard in 2006 and served as a 19K M1A1 Abrams armor crewman in the honor platoon. In 2008, he attended the 19 Delta Cavalry Scout MOS-T School and soon after was deployed to Afghanistan. Stanley received the Purple Heart after being wounded in Afghanistan while supporting operations.

Stanley’s military awards also include Combat Action Badge, Army Commendation Medal and Campaign Medal with Campaign Star.

Stanley and his wife, Christine, have eight children and live in Las Vegas. With such a large family, the new Kia Sedona will be very useful.

“I think that somebody is definitely watching over me and my family and supporting us,” Stanley said.

His wife added, “There’s many, many huge blessings in having this vehicle and we’re beyond grateful.”

Military Warrior’s Support Foundation’s Transportation 4 Heroes program selected Stanley to receive this payment-free vehicle. The program provides payment-free vehicles and one year of family and financial mentorship to combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star families to help smooth the transition from military service back to civilian life.

Stanley received the vehicle at the Las Vegas Ballpark. The ceremony was supposed to take place during a Las Vegas Aviators game, but with the baseball season being canceled and the need for social distancing, the event was adapted.

Findlay Automotive CFO Tyler Corder praised the event and Stanley’s dedication to his country.

“When Wells Fargo and the Military Warriors Support Foundation reached out to us about doing a vehicle donation to combat veterans, we immediately agreed to get involved,” Corder said. “We have tremendous respect for those who have served our country. Being able to help honor military veterans is very gratifying.”

He continued, “Pete Findlay got into the car business after returning from being a fighter pilot in World War II. We feel our roots are in the military so we love to support veteran’s organizations. For the past several years we’ve been supporting both Veterans Village and Honor Flights.

“This vehicle donation to Mr. Stanley is just an extension of our support for veterans. We appreciate the sacrifices of Mr. Stanley and of all who have served our country.”