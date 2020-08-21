111°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Dealer News

Findlay Kia awards new vehicle to military veteran

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
August 21, 2020 - 4:46 pm
 

Las Vegas native Steven Stanley, a retired Army National Guard specialist, was presented with a new 2020 Kia Sedona complements of Findlay Kia, Wells Fargo and the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

Stanley joined the Army National Guard in 2006 and served as a 19K M1A1 Abrams armor crewman in the honor platoon. In 2008, he attended the 19 Delta Cavalry Scout MOS-T School and soon after was deployed to Afghanistan. Stanley received the Purple Heart after being wounded in Afghanistan while supporting operations.

Stanley’s military awards also include Combat Action Badge, Army Commendation Medal and Campaign Medal with Campaign Star.

Stanley and his wife, Christine, have eight children and live in Las Vegas. With such a large family, the new Kia Sedona will be very useful.

“I think that somebody is definitely watching over me and my family and supporting us,” Stanley said.

His wife added, “There’s many, many huge blessings in having this vehicle and we’re beyond grateful.”

Military Warrior’s Support Foundation’s Transportation 4 Heroes program selected Stanley to receive this payment-free vehicle. The program provides payment-free vehicles and one year of family and financial mentorship to combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star families to help smooth the transition from military service back to civilian life.

Stanley received the vehicle at the Las Vegas Ballpark. The ceremony was supposed to take place during a Las Vegas Aviators game, but with the baseball season being canceled and the need for social distancing, the event was adapted.

Findlay Automotive CFO Tyler Corder praised the event and Stanley’s dedication to his country.

“When Wells Fargo and the Military Warriors Support Foundation reached out to us about doing a vehicle donation to combat veterans, we immediately agreed to get involved,” Corder said. “We have tremendous respect for those who have served our country. Being able to help honor military veterans is very gratifying.”

He continued, “Pete Findlay got into the car business after returning from being a fighter pilot in World War II. We feel our roots are in the military so we love to support veteran’s organizations. For the past several years we’ve been supporting both Veterans Village and Honor Flights.

“This vehicle donation to Mr. Stanley is just an extension of our support for veterans. We appreciate the sacrifices of Mr. Stanley and of all who have served our country.”

MOST READ
1
Ex-mobster Frank Cullotta, crony of Tony Spilotro, dies in Las Vegas
Ex-mobster Frank Cullotta, crony of Tony Spilotro, dies in Las Vegas
2
CCSD limits recording of online classes, angering parents, teachers
CCSD limits recording of online classes, angering parents, teachers
3
Dance instructor to the stars arrested as suspected sexual predator
Dance instructor to the stars arrested as suspected sexual predator
4
Nevada’s expanded unemployment benefits may mean more money for jobless
Nevada’s expanded unemployment benefits may mean more money for jobless
5
Clark County bars to remain closed
Clark County bars to remain closed
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
John “Griff” Griffith of Mojave Brewing Company is flanked by Marcy Colletti, left, Findlay ...
Volkswagen adds to its Community Driven Promise
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Volkswagen in Henderson decided to accept the co-op funds and allocate its advertising dollars to support its city using the VW’s Community Driven Promise platform.

The executive board of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association was at Findlay RV to thank t ...
Findlay RV helps law enforcement with motor homes
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

When Metro officer Shay Mikalonis was seriously injured during a shootout on the Strip in June, Findlay RV provided a motor home for his family and police officers near UMC, where he was being treated.

Posing with the Peace, Love, Designate refrigerator that holds nonalcoholic beverages are Marcy ...
Findlay VW teams up with new brewery in campaign
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Volkswagen and Mojave Brewing Co. launched a campaign to emphasize the dangers of driving under the influence. The Peace, Love, Designate a Driver initiative is designed to prevent drunk driving by rewarding responsible behavior and preplanning.

Longtime Findlay Automotive Group employee Charles Davis, center, is flanked by Findlay Automot ...
Findlay employee celebrates 60 years with company
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

On June 3, 2020, Charlie Davis completed 60 years of working for Findlay Automotive Group. Davis, 83, holds the record as the longest-tenured employee in Findlay’s history.

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson Marketing Director Marcy Colletti is seen at the dealership pantry ...
Findlay dealerships continue to help others
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

In the wake of COVID-19, Findlay Automotive Group personnel answered the call to help communities in just about every area of Southern Nevada. Dealerships delivered lunch to various hospitals and provided groceries for those in need.

Findlay Chevrolet Marketing Director Joyce Balaoro poses with the all-new 2021 Chevrolet Trailb ...
Chevrolet hands out report cards with Teen Driver Technology
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Chevrolet’s built-in Teen Driver Technology promotes safe driving habits with speed alerts, volume limits and the Buckle to Drive feature. This technology prevents the driver from shifting out of park until the seat belt is buckled.