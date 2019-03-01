Findlay Kia welcomes fuel-efficient 2019 Niro

Findlay Kia sales consultant Tommy Gougou Stamos is seen with a 2019 Kia Niro at the dealership located at 5325 W. Sahara Ave. (Findlay)

The 2019 Kia Niro hybrid arrived in the showroom of Findlay Kia a few months ago, and the vehicle’s latest work may be its best.

Veteran sales consultant Tommy Gougou Stamos has been selling cars in Las Vegas for 26 years, and he likes what he’s seeing with the new Niro.

“I have sold just about every model of car available, and this one has really filled a need,” he said.

The Niro is a favorite of many buyers at the dealership. It is the vehicle’s third year in production.

“The Niro has by far the most interior room of any hybrid,” Gougou Stamos said. “It’s a hatchback, and the back seat lays down so that the car can be utilized for more room.”

The hybrid’s sole battery is hidden under the seats so that it does not take space away from the passengers or cargo. It is a hatchback.

The Niro comes stock with a 1.6-liter, four-cylinder engine and achieves an EPA estimated 52 miles to the gallon in the city and 49 miles to the gallon on the highway. While the engine is small, it’s peppy because the combination gas and electric power provide substantial torque.

“With about 35 dollars worth of fuel, you’ll get over 500 miles,” Gougou Stamos said. That estimate is based on the current price of gas.

Findlay Kia has had numerous Niro buyers in the past year, and the accolades on the vehicle are continual.

“Our buyers love the Niro,” Gougou Stamos said. “First off, the Kia comes with a 10-year, 100,000-mile power train warranty. In addition, the battery is covered by a 10-year, 100,000-mile warranty. That’s important to note since other hybrids generally have two batteries that have to be replaced every three years or 36,000 miles, and they can be expensive.

In addition, the Niro also includes a five-year, 60,000-mile full warranty, as well as five-year, 60,000-mile roadside assistance anywhere in the U.S. with no deductibles. The roadside assistance includes monetary reimbursement for up to 10 days.

“If a tow is required, Kia has the vehicle taken to the nearest Kia dealership for repairs,” Gougou Stamos said. “In addition, the Kia requires oil changes only every 7,500 miles or six months. It has a timing chain that also has lifetime coverage, along with a sealed transmission so there is less maintenance required.”

The first tuneup is not required until the Niro has reached 30,000 miles, Gougou Stamos said.

“The Kia has everything going for it,” Gougou Stamos said. “It is easy to drive and has excellent performance, plenty of room and it’s totally safe and reliable. What else can you want in a car? The Kia Niro is the best hybrid today, in my opinion. It’s very rare to find a Niro trade-in simply because its owners usually keep them.”

