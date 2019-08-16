Findlay Mazda technician loves his job

With the immense changes in the mechanical end of the car business, technicians have their work cut out for them trying to keep up with all the technological advancements. Tony Tinnell has been in the car business 13 years and is certified in Kia, Ford and Mazda lines. He currently works for Findlay Mazda.

Findlay Mazda technician Tony Tinnell can’t imagine working anywhere else. (Findlay)

You might say that today’s automotive technicians are the unsung heroes of the car business. Evidence of that fact is Findlay Mazda technician Tony Tinnell.

With the immense changes in the mechanical end of the car business, technicians have their work cut out for them trying to keep up with all the technological advancements.

The 31-year-old Tinnell is following in the footsteps of his father, Jaye, who is a master technician with a Toyota dealership in Southern Nevada. The passion for mechanical work began at an early age for Tony Tinnell.

“For me, it all started with a 1969 Ford Mustang my parents actually brought me home from the hospital in the same car, which I still have today,” he said. “It’s now my lifetime project, and I call it the Unicorn.”

With his 13 years in the car business, Tinnell could work for most any shop especially as he is certified in Kia, Ford and Mazda lines.

“We service Mazdas from several states,” Tinnell said. “This dealership caught up so quickly considering that there was no other Mazda dealership in the southeast side of town before this store was opened Jan. 1.”

Tinnell, a native of Boulder City, still finds working on cars to be thrilling.

“There is a sense of satisfaction in repairing a vehicle,’ he said. “Not just anyone can do this job. There are times when technicians cannot figure a problem, so when we get it resurrected, it’s a great thrill. This work takes a special kind of person.”

Since opening, Tinnell said, Findlay Mazda has done very well in its first seven months of business.

“In fact, we have Mazda owners who travel from as far away as Utah, Arizona, some California cities. … There are lots of traveling Mazdas that are coming in for service.”

In particular, Tinnell lauds the Findlay operation.

“Out of all of the places I have worked, this is the best I have seen,” Tinnell said. “I feel that since we’re well taken care of, everyone has a better outlook and a good attitude.”

To relax every once in a while, Tinnell takes a break by barbecuing, hanging out in the garage and tinkering with vehicles of all kinds with boating and riding dirt bikes.

“I cannot imagine doing anything else for any other dealership.”

“I bought my first Mazda three years ago and wouldn’t go anywhere else,” Tinnell said. “I love my Mazda.”