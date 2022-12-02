Findlay partners with After-School All-Stars to help at-risk youth

Findlay Automotive Group has partnered with After-School All-Stars Las Vegas to provide free, comprehensive after-school programs that keep children safe and help them find meaningful achievements in both school and life.

Tyler Corder, left, CFO of Findlay Automotive, and Stephanie Bernas, right, marketing director at Findlay Toyota and board member of After-School All-Stars, present a donation of $7,500 to Jodi Manzella, executive director of After-School All-Star. (Findlay)

As Findlay continues its own tradition of giving back, the automotive group has partnered with After-School All-Stars Las Vegas. After-School All-Stars’ mission is to provide free, comprehensive after-school programs that keep children safe and help them find meaningful achievements in both school and life. The organization accomplishes this by providing at-risk youth the opportunity to participate in sports as well as educational, cultural and community enrichment programs.

“I went to school here in Las Vegas, and being part of After-School All-Stars and being on the board means a lot to me,” said Steph Bernas of Findlay Toyota and a board member of After-School All-Stars Las Vegas. “It’s important to give back and give our time. They service over 31 Title-1 schools locally. It is important to shine a light on these children. They get an opportunity after school for two and half hours to have a chance to do activities that are enriching as well as academics. It is really neat what we can provide.”

Serving over 6,000 children for 27 years, After-School All-Stars Las Vegas is impacting the community. All programs are offered at no charge to students, families or schools. The organization relies on funding from donors, foundations and government grants, as well as the support of community partners and volunteers.

“We want to give every kid a chance to shine! It is important that we feed them after school,” said Jodi Manzella, executive director of After-School All-Stars Las Vegas. “When their tummies are full, the children go to activities and get help with homework. Most children were falling behind pre-pandemic, and now they are even more behind.

“We are working hard to improve their test scores and grades. For enrichment, we have every activity you can think of, from cooking to sports, dance, art and STEAM. We have it all.”

Findlay is actively involved from employees serving on the board to general volunteering.

Tyler Corder, CFO of Findlay, expressed his admiration for After-School All-Stars Las Vegas.

“Providing after-school programs for kids from low-income families is critical to help these kids achieve their full potential,” he said. “Findlay Automotive is proud to support this great nonprofit. We’re especially pleased that Steph Bernas from Findlay Toyota has recently joined the Board for After-School All-Stars Las Vegas. Steph’s personal involvement will allow Findlay Automotive to provide even stronger support for this charity’s mission.”

After-School All-Stars Las Vegas kicked off its holiday campaign Nov. 29 and is spreading the joy through Dec. 31. The community can donate to After-School All-Stars and sponsor a student. To donate and learn more about After-School All-Stars visit the website www.asaslv.org.