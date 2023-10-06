70°F
Dealer News

Findlay, Speedway Children’s Charities on track to help kids

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
October 6, 2023 - 8:00 am
 
Tyler Corder, Findlay Automotive’s chief financial officer, presents a check to Paulette Ande ...
Tyler Corder, Findlay Automotive’s chief financial officer, presents a check to Paulette Anderson, executive director of Speedway Children’s Charities. (Findlay Automotive)

It’s loud, it’s fast, it’s Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where NASCAR drivers race when they come to town. There is also a quieter, softer side to the speedway. It’s the philanthropic arm of the organization — Speedway Children’s Charities.

As the name implies, funds raised by SCC go specifically to support charities that help children in need. In 2022, SCC’s Las Vegas chapter distributed over $500,000 to local child-related organizations. Since its inception in 1982, Speedway Children’s Charities has distributed more than $65 million to organizations that serve children across the country.

Findlay Automotive Group donated $6,750 to Speedway Children’s Charities last month.

“Findlay Auto is happy to support Speedway Children’s Charities and help them fulfill their mission of providing direct support for children’s charities in Southern Nevada, Findlay Automotive Chief Financial Officer Tyler Corder said. “We like the fact that they do the research to find deserving charities, and ultimately, get the money to the organizations that can do the most good in the community.”

Paulette Anderson, the executive director of Speedway Children’s Charities, said, “SCC relies on community leaders like Findlay Automotive to raise money to assist us in supporting children and families who need shelter, food, clothing, medical and dental care as well as other critical needs. Findlay’s donation also will support homeless youth, children in foster care and victims of sex trafficking.”

Anderson explained that the funds SCC raised last year were distributed to 63 local children’s charities.

In addition to receiving donations from corporate sponsors, SCC hosts a number of events throughout the year that raise funds for local children’s charities. A celebrity blackjack tournament will be held Thursday at the South Point where attendees will be able to play against some of your favorite NASCAR drivers, including Kevin Harvick, Rusty Wallace and Rick Allen.

The annual PJ 5K Run &1-Mile Walk is scheduled for Nov. 12. At this time, the speedway will be looking a lot like Christmas with decorations all set up for Glittering Lights, providing one of the more interesting running paths in the world. All proceeds from these events will be shared with local children’s charities to help the most vulnerable among us.

Learn more about these events and how to get involved at www.speedwaycharities.org/lasvegas.

