Dealer News

Findlay sponsors Las Vegas Heart Walk Digital Experience

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
September 18, 2020 - 7:10 pm
 

The American Heart Association has a strong following of volunteers and friends in Southern Nevada who work tirelessly to provide lifesaving information and insight every year.

The organization’s next event — the 2020 Las Vegas Heart Walk Digital Experience — is set for Sept. 26. For the 10th consecutive year, the event will be sponsored by Findlay Automotive Group.

Among those people who are often involved with the American Heart Association is Findlay Automotive CFO Tyler Corder, who has participated in a variety of ways over the years.

“Findlay is sponsoring the Las Vegas Heart Walk for the 10th consecutive year,” Corder said. “Our involvement started in 2011 when I agreed to be the chair of the walk. I was chair again in 2012, and we’ve stayed involved ever since.”

Corder drove home the fact of how important the event is.

“I think we all know someone who has suffered a stroke or heart attack,” he said. “I can think of a number of instances within Findlay Automotive and even within my own family. Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans. I can’t think of another cause more important because at some point it affects all of us.”

Indeed, heart attacks and strokes are big concerns, as it relates to serious illnesses and other setbacks.

American Heart Association Executive Director Debbie Smith said “The passion that volunteers like Corder bring to events like the Heart Walk shows how many good-hearted people there are in Southern Nevada who show up every day in hopes of being able to save someone’s life.

“We are so grateful to Tyler and Findlay Automotive Group for supporting the American Heart Association,” she continued. “Because of support like this, we are able to make a lifesaving impact in this community, from supporting local teachers and students to keep up the physical activity in the digital classroom to ensuring heart attack and stroke patients are getting the highest quality of care in our local hospitals to supporting research on a COVID-19 treatment. Thank you to all of our supporters and we can’t wait for Sept. 26 when we walk in our own neighborhoods safely and celebrate online together.”

Further information regarding the event can be found by calling 702-245-5653 or visiting lasvegasheartwalk.org.

