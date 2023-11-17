56°F
Dealer News

Findlay Subaru selects hometown charities for Share the Love Event


November 17, 2023
 
Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas has celebrated the Subaru Share the Love Event since 2008. (Findlay ...
Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas has celebrated the Subaru Share the Love Event since 2008. (Findlay Subaru)

Anyone who buys or leases a new Subaru vehicle at Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas through Jan. 2 can choose Hearts Alive Village, Red Rock Search and Rescue or one of the four national charities partnering with Subaru of America to receive a $250 donation during the Share the Love Event.

Findlay Subaru will also donate an additional $75 to Hearts Alive Village or Red Rock Search and Rescue for each sold or leased vehicle.

“Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas proudly supports two causes that mean so much to our community,” said Burton Hughes, general manager at Findlay Subaru. “We believe in nurturing a compassionate society where pets are supported in their homes and on their journey to find a new home, which is the mission of Hearts Alive Village. We also believe in the mission of Red Rock Search and Rescue, which is to utilize their trained volunteers to provide search, rescue, training and recovery services to our community.”

Assistant General Manager Jennifer Vitale said the dealership is also donating $5 to Hearts Alive Village or Red Rock Search and Rescue for every Subaru vehicle routine service visit during the Share the Love Event.

“This is a special time of year for giving back and we want to help make a difference,” she said.

Subaru and its retailers support the charities that touch the lives of their community and causes near and dear to them throughout the year, but especially during the Subaru Share the Love Event. This year, the event will include the following four national charities:

ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals)

Make-A-Wish

Meals on Wheels America

National Park Foundation

This year marks the 16th annual Subaru Share the Love Event, which hopes to exceed more than $285 million in total donations since its inception. Visit www.subaruoflasvegas.com or www.subaru.com/share for more information.

“We strive to be more than a car company for communities where we live and work,” Burton said. “The Subaru Share the Love Event brings together retailers, our employees and all those who touch Subaru to help support the charities that mean so much to our community. Giving back is simply the right thing to do.”

