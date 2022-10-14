65°F
Dealer News

Findlay supports Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
October 14, 2022
 
Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder, right, presents a check for $7,000 to Kimberly Kindig, CEO of Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation. (Findlay)

Childhood cancer not only alters a child’s life, but the resources needed to obtain the necessary treatment can be overwhelming. There was a time when there were little to no resources to help parents navigate the medical needs of their children.

So two of these families came together to create a network of support for other struggling families. They wanted to use their experience to lessen the burden on those they knew would follow.

This desire led to the creation of the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation. Since that time, thousands of children in Nevada have been diagnosed with cancer and have been able to receive support from the Candlelighters.

Findlay Automotive recently donated $7,000 to the foundation.

“We’re proud to continue our support of Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation,” Findlay CFO Tyler Corder said. “This great charity provides valuable services right here in Las Vegas to help families dealing with childhood cancer. It’s hard to imagine the strain on a family that learns their child has cancer.

“Candlelighters is there to help these families and ease their burden through a difficult time. It’s a wonderful cause and we’re happy to help Candlelighters fulfill their mission.”

The only requirement to become part of the Candlelighters family is that the child diagnosed with cancer be treated in Nevada. All programs and services are provided at no cost to the families. The foundation serves approximately 125 families monthly and as many as 600 children annually.

Kimberly Kindig, a native Las Vegan, has spent 3½ years as CEO of Candlelighters. She has spent most of her career focused on nonprofits and social services.

“While I was aware of Candlelighters, I didn’t know the magnitude or the depth of services they provide,” she said. “The first thing that really resonated with me about Candlelighters was its commitment to family. Personally, family is the most important thing to me. It is a real honor to lead this organization and help it deliver its mission for decades to come.”

Like Kindig, Findlay has a similar mission and believes in the power of community and family.

Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation has a full-time office with professional staff focusing on three main support areas: emotional, quality of life, and financial assistance. Their vision is to alleviate the isolation many families feel when their child is diagnosed. They offer love, care, encouragement, and understanding so that nobody will face the uncertain world of childhood cancer alone.

“The generous donation from Findlay is going to be incredibly helpful to the local families we support,” Kindig said. “This past year, the need for assistance for things like housing, food and gas has more than doubled among our families. While these things are critical for all of us, they are dire for families who are caring for a sick child.”

When asked what her favorite thing about the Candlelighters foundation is, Kindig said, “I love that we often become an extended family to the families we serve. If you come into our office, you’ll see a bulletin board filled with pictures and announcements like birthdays, graduations, weddings and even birth announcements. These milestones happen years and years after we first meet these families. And for them to remain in contact and think of us is a real honor.

“I also love that so many of our volunteers are former Candlelighters kids—both childhood cancer survivors and their siblings—who want to give back and help others navigate a journey they intimately understand.”

Candlelighters is the first and oldest local nonprofit organization solely focused on children diagnosed with cancer and their siblings. They have served thousands of families in Southern Nevada for more than 40 years, providing financial assistance, emotional support and quality-of-life services for the entire family, and all services are provided at no cost.

Findlay is proud of their light in the community and is honored to be continued support.

To get involved with Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation, go to their website www.candlelightersnv.org to sign up for the newsletter. Community members can contribute to programs and events, fulfill wish list needs or volunteer.

