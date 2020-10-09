Findlay supports Nevada PEP’s efforts to stop bullying

Nevada PEP advocates for families who have children with disabilities. Tragically, individuals with disabilities are more likely to get bullied. Nevada PEP is backed by several Findlay Automotive Group dealerships.

Community Development Director Stephanie Vrsnik of Nevada PEP has spent 20 years of her life advocating for families who have children with disabilities. Tragically, individuals with disabilities are more likely to get bullied.

October is National Bullying Awareness month, and Vrsnik has seen the damage that bullying causes.

“One out of every five students reports being bullied each year. Students affected by bullying are at greater risk for both mental health and behavioral problems,” she said. “They often experience poor school adjustment, sleep difficulties, anxiety and depression.”

Nevada PEP is backed by several Findlay Automotive Group dealerships including Audi Henderson, Findlay Cadillac, Findlay Chevrolet, Findlay Honda in the northwest and Findlay Honda Henderson.

“They (Nevada PEP) fill a critical need for the most vulnerable among us,” said Findlay Automotive CFO Tyler Corder. “Every child deserves a safe environment where they can develop and thrive. Nevada PEP works tirelessly to stop bullying in our community.”

“We are extremely grateful to have the amazing support of Findlay Automotive Group, especially in these difficult times,” Vrsnik said.

“The I Care, We Care virtual campaign will collect and share messages of caring, inclusion and kindness from children, young adults, families across Nevada to show that they care about bullying prevention. The messages will be shared on our I Care, We Care Gallery wall on our website and social media.”

The goal of the “I Care, We Care” campaign is to raise awareness about the impact of bullying, share strategies to recognize and prevent bullying and bring the community together to show that they care. To get information or to get involved, visit nvpep.org/icarewecare/ or call 702-388-8899.