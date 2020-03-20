56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Dealer News

Findlay Toyota foots the bill for pet adoption event

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
March 20, 2020 - 12:00 pm
 

Findlay Toyota General Manager John Barr continues to “raise the bar” on what it means to be a good community partner. The dealership hosted a pet adoption event on Presidents Day dubbed Paws for Presidents.

Findlay Toyota has become a big partner with the Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The shelter is at 4800 W. Dewey Drive in the southwest valley.

During the promotion with the SPCA, Findlay Toyota paid the fees so the public could take home a selection of animals that included dogs, cats, rabbits and guinea pigs.

“Thanks to Findlay Toyota, the Nevada SPCA found homes for 47 animals,” Executive Director Lori Heeren said.

Heeren, a former radio executive, said she considers the event a huge success. “We would certainly like to do this again with Findlay Toyota. … The Findlays are our best friends,” she said.

“I grew up with a lot of pets when I was a youngster in South Dakota,” she said. “You simply cannot live without a pet. … Pets are very therapeutic. This is a very rewarding business thanks to sponsorships like Findlay.”

Findlay Toyota Marketing Director Stephanie Bernas coordinated the event with the SPCA.

More information regarding the Nevada SPCA can by found by calling Heeren at 702-873-7722 or visiting nevadaspca.org. For information about Findlay Toyota, visit findlaytoyota.com or call 702-566-2000. The dealership is located in the Valley Automall in Henderson.

MOST READ
1
Senate intelligence chair sold stock before market losses from virus
Senate intelligence chair sold stock before market losses from virus
2
Las Vegas elementary school reports CCSD’s first COVID-19 case
Las Vegas elementary school reports CCSD’s first COVID-19 case
3
Las Vegas strip club to offer drive-through peep show
Las Vegas strip club to offer drive-through peep show
4
Raiders officially cut ties with Oakland
Raiders officially cut ties with Oakland
5
Nevada casino closures impact 206K workers, AGA finds
Nevada casino closures impact 206K workers, AGA finds
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Lexus of Las Vegas expands service department
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Lexus of Las Vegas is building a second 17,177-square-foot service department on a 2.97-acre site not far from the West Sahara Avenue dealership. The $15 million stand-alone facility is scheduled to open in late March.

Las Vegas National Indoor RV Centers This 2020 Newmar Dutchstar 4369 from Las Vegas National In ...
RVs showcased at weekend NASCAR event
By / RJ

More than 70 recreational vehicles from Las Vegas National Indoor RV Centers are on display during the weekend NASCAR races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Sales Manager Jesse Aguirre, from left, Mitch Moore, Kristen Moore and Finance Manager Sanchez ...
Moores celebrate birthday with buying spree at Chapman
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Mitch and Kristie Moore visit Chapman Dodge Chrysler to check out a 2020 Jeep Ram 3500 truck for her birthday and end up buying the truck for her and Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye for him.

The aluminum-alloy body to the Lincoln Navigator gives new meaning the phrase "less is more." T ...
Team Ford Lincoln becomes Black Label dealership
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Team Ford Lincoln has become a Lincoln Black Label dealership, an exclusive Lincoln brand that exemplifies luxury and world-class service. dealership showcases four high-luxury 2020 vehicles: Navigator, Nautilus and Aviator SUVs are joined by the Continental sedan.

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson employees and customers joined forces to help feed hungry young pe ...
Findlay VW Henderson hosts food drive
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

On Jan. 26, more than 500 Findlay Volkswagen employees and members of the community gathered at the dealership for a meal packaging event. The goal was for the volunteers to pack 10,000 meals and to raise $10,000 in funds. The meals prepared and funds raised will benefit Whitney Elementary School and other Clark County schools in need.

A family purchased a car from Findlay Toyota 20 years ago and the family’s youngster, who loo ...
Findlay Toyota’s John Barr reflects on ad campaign
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Toyota’s commercial during Sunday’s Super Bowl looks back through the past 20 years. Findlay Toyota GM John Barr reminisces about his 20 years as the dealership pitchman.