Findlay Toyota foots the bill for pet adoption event

Findlay Toyota General Manager John Barr continues to “raise the bar” on what it means to be a good community partner. The dealership hosted a pet adoption event on Presidents Day dubbed Paws for Presidents.

Findlay Toyota has become a big partner with the Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The shelter is at 4800 W. Dewey Drive in the southwest valley.

During the promotion with the SPCA, Findlay Toyota paid the fees so the public could take home a selection of animals that included dogs, cats, rabbits and guinea pigs.

“Thanks to Findlay Toyota, the Nevada SPCA found homes for 47 animals,” Executive Director Lori Heeren said.

Heeren, a former radio executive, said she considers the event a huge success. “We would certainly like to do this again with Findlay Toyota. … The Findlays are our best friends,” she said.

“I grew up with a lot of pets when I was a youngster in South Dakota,” she said. “You simply cannot live without a pet. … Pets are very therapeutic. This is a very rewarding business thanks to sponsorships like Findlay.”

Findlay Toyota Marketing Director Stephanie Bernas coordinated the event with the SPCA.

More information regarding the Nevada SPCA can by found by calling Heeren at 702-873-7722 or visiting nevadaspca.org. For information about Findlay Toyota, visit findlaytoyota.com or call 702-566-2000. The dealership is located in the Valley Automall in Henderson.