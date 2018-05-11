Findlay Toyota is burning up with Golden Knights fever

Knights fever has clearly swept across the Las Vegas Vegas Valley. No expansion team has ever performed so well in their inaugural year and few cities have waited so long for professional sports as did Las Vegas. Add to that the fact that most of the staff at Findlay Toyota are such die-hard sports fans and you’ve got a recipe for extreme fans.

Findlay Findlay Toyota and Findlay Customs teamed up to customize this 2018 Toyota 4Runner.

One manifestation of Findlay Toyota’s support has been the VGK wraps they’ve put on various vehicles including a 2018 Toyota 4Runner. Now for sale at Findlay Toyota in the Valley Automall, the idea to customize the 4Runner was the brainchild of Marketing Director Stephanie Bernas.

“We have Findlay Customs at Toyota with Stu Brown, who is the service adviser for Customs, that helped this creation come together,” said Jimmy Crook, social media consultant for Findlay Customs. “We lettered the 4Runner and also did the VGK center caps on all four wheels and we also added a VGK sticker kit all the way around the truck.” Findlay Toyota Parts installed the lift and wheels.

“It’s the perfect way to grow both companies while supporting our local community,” said Crook.

Lettering included “Vegas Born,” “Knight Up” and “Vegas Strong” with logos on the headrest and on the hood.

In addition, Findlay Customs custom-painted the Toyota badges, along with the TRD Pro Grill to match the Golden Knights colors. “A teamwork developed between Toyota and Customs which led to the project,” Brown said.

“It’s a symbiotic relationship,” said Brown, who has been with Findlay Customs for about three years. We also have Tundra that is part of our program. We do a lot of fun stuff here.”

Findlay Customs is now in the expansion mode, adding a new paint booth while also expanding to more than 18,000-square-foot facility next to Findlay Toyota. A red carpet event is scheduled for late summer to show the enhanced capacity of the new facility.

“My team did a great job on this collaboration with Findlay Toyota and I’m really happy with the result,” Findlay Customs General Manager Mike Austin said.“Go Knights go!”