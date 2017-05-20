Findlay Toyota offers all-new 2017 Highlander

Findlay Toyota Findlay Toyota sales certified sales consultant Antwaun Bynum is seen with a 2017 Toyota Highlander sport utility vehicle at the dealership situated at 7733 Eastgate Road in the Valley Automall.

Toyota has updated and improved the 2017 Toyota Highlander sport utility vehicle.

Available at Findlay Toyota in the Valley Automall in Henderson, the new Highlander is about 1.4 inches longer than the 2016 model and has revised front end overhangs.

The Highlander also comes with a long list of safety features, including forward collision and pedestrian pre-collision systems with auto brake, lane departure alter/correction, dynamic radar-based cruise control and auto beams.

In true Toyota style, the Highlander comes in a wide variety of models that include the LE Plus, XLE, SE, Limited, Hybrid LL and the Hybrid XLE. With a redesigned front end, the Highlander looks even more stylish and sophisticated.

Available engines include the LE front-wheel drive with a 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine and six-speed automatic transmission; the 3.5-liter V-6 LE with an eight-speed automatic; the all-wheel-drive LE with a V-6 direct shift eight-speed automatic; and the LE Plus front-wheel-drive 3.5-liter V-6 direct shift with an eight-speed automatic.

The 2017 Highlander gets an improved 23 miles to the gallon combined city and highway with the figure increasing to up to 29 miles in the hybrid model.

Dealership certified sales consultant Antwaun Bynum said the 2017 Highlander has attracted rave reviews, especially from those who need an all-purpose sport utility vehicle.

“The Highlanders are selling very well,” Bynum said. “We can’t keep them on the grounds.”

Bynum had customers on hand who were thrilled to have found one of the few remaining 2016 Highlander models.

“We got a very good deal and we were lucky that we were able to find a 2016 that was still on the lot,” said Sharelle Henle, who purchased the 2016 Highlander through Bynum. “We have a growing family and we also needed a vehicle with a third-row.

“The cabin of the Highlander has incredible technology,” Henle said. “In addition, our children will remain comfortable in the rear of the vehicle because we have rear air conditioning that is blown through the top and bottom of the vehicle.

“I drive it all the time and it handles every well,” Henle said. “It handles like a smaller car. … It also has a very responsive engine.”

Findlay Toyota is the top-selling Toyota dealership in the state of Nevada.