Dealer News

Findlay Toyota provides mobile repair service

November 22, 2019
 

Consumers want convenience, and Findlay Toyota is working hard to oblige them. Over the past few months, Findlay Toyota has been completing select Toyota vehicle repairs at the customer’s home or place of business.

Jason Kopman, who oversees Findlay Toyota’s mobile repair initiative, described an experience familiar to many. You get in your car to head to work, turn the key and realize your battery is dead. It’s a pretty common experience in the Las Vegas Valley, where the sun frequently drains batteries prematurely.

Kopman explains that, rather than having to jump-start your car, you can call Findlay Toyota and have a battery brought to your home or work, replaced and installed at no extra charge.

Less common but equally essential is having a manufacturer recall performed. Findlay Toyota is able to perform the majority of Toyota recalls at a customer’s home or workplace. In the case of recalls, there is, of course, no charge to the customer whether it’s performed in the dealership or off-site.

Kopman explained that light Toyota parts can also be delivered and installed on a customer’s vehicles whether they’re at home or work — again, at no additional charge.

Obviously, most repairs require a lift and tools that can’t be easily transported. Findlay Toyota has an answer for that as well. They offer customers pickup, repair and return service.

In this case, an employee of the dealership will come to the customer’s home or workplace, pick up the vehicle, drive it to the dealership, complete the repair and return it. Kopman cautions that this service is still new and on a first-come, first-serve available basis.

While this service seems novel today, Findlay Toyota feels it’s likely to become the norm in the future. Toyota customers can schedule the mobile service by calling 702-566-2596 and asking for mobile repair service.

