Findlay Volkswagen presents the all-new 2019 Jetta

Volkswagen is in the midst of launching its new models, and the 2019 Jetta is evidence the German automobile manufacturer is putting its best foot forward with these latest enhancements.

Findlay Findlay Volkswagen internet manager Rico Gimmellie shows off the redesigned 2019 Volkswagen Jetta at Findlay Volkswagen in the Valley Automall.

The new Jetta will come with Volkswagen’s industry-leading People First Warranty, which includes a six-year or 72,000-mile bumper-to-bumper fully transferrable warranty. The fact that the warranty can be transferred will both protect the owner’s investment and boost resale value.

With the recent uptick in the price of gasoline, drivers will appreciate the 2019 Jetta’s EPA estimated 40 miles to the gallon on the highway with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine.

Other impressive features in the 2019 Jetta include a modern redesign, a 6.5-inch standard center touch screen, standard App Connect (which connects select apps from a smartphone to the center touch screen), full LED exterior lighting, driver-oriented cockpit and an available Jetta R-Line with unique exterior/interior visual elements that add a sporty style. The new Jetta also features MQB chassis and powertrain with 184 pound-feet of torque at 1,400 rpm.

Adding to the package is ambient lighting available with 10-color, 270-degree lighting and standard driver personalization.

Starting at $18,545 with advanced safety features such as front assist (autonomous breaking), blind-spot monitoring and rear traffic alerts, Volkswagen offers the Jetta in five packages including the S, SE, R-Line, SEL and SEL Premium models.

Dealership internet sales manager Rico Gimmellie is proof-positive that Findlay customers show extraordinary loyalty to the dealership. In his case, Gimmellie visited the dealership when it opened in 2002. He bought a Jetta and went to work a week later as a sales consultant.

“I was impressed by the fun atmosphere,” Gimmellie said. “My whole experience was awesome. I can’t imagine working anywhere else.”

