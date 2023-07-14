Findlay Volkswagen remodel to elevate experience

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson is remodeling its 22-year-old building, however, the dealership has taken measures to minimize disruptions. Clear signage has been placed showing temporary entrances, designated parking areas and alternate pathways.

Findlay Volkswagen of Henderson is in the process of remodeling its Valley Automall location. (Findlay Volkswagen of Henderson )

“We believe that by enhancing our facility, we can better serve and create an even more inviting environment for our dedicated employees and awesome customers,” said Melisa Eichbauer, Findlay Volkswagen of Henderson general manager.

Change is an inevitable part of progress, and Findlay Volkswagen Henderson is embracing it with the dealership remodeling project. The dealership’s goal is to create an environment that is not only aesthetically pleasing but also optimally functional for customers and employees.

Remodeling construction can sometimes cause inconveniences, but Findlay is committed to maintaining a high level of service throughout the process.

“Our showroom, service center and sales team are fully operational, ensuring customers continue to experience the exceptional Volkswagen car-buying journey our community has come to expect from Findlay Volkswagen Henderson,” Eichbauer said.

During remodeling, the dealership has taken measures to minimize disruptions. Clear signage has been placed showing temporary entrances, designated parking areas and alternate pathways. The staff also implemented additional safety measures to ensure the well-being of everyone in and around the building, such as adequate fencing and protective barriers to separate the construction area from customer zones.

Eichbauer said the remodeling project allows the dealership to incorporate modern design elements, innovative technology and enhanced amenities, all with comfort and convenience in mind.

“We want to create an atmosphere that showcases the Findlay Volkswagen brand’s essence and personality while providing an exceptional experience for all,” she said.

Remodeling plans include:

Adding spacious customer lounges with comfortable seating areas;

Showcasing the latest Volkswagen models with state-of-the-art digital displays;

Installing new lighting to accentuate the beauty of each vehicle;

Enhancing the service center to ensure faster turnaround times and more efficient maintenance and repairs; and

Expanding the upgraded Volkswagen apparel/VW DriverGear boutique.

The remodel is also an investment in the dealership’s employees.

“A happy and motivated workforce translates into outstanding customer service,” Eichbauer said. “As we remodel our dealership, we are prioritizing the creation of an inviting and collaborative workspace for our employees. By providing them with a better environment, we aim to foster teamwork, boost morale and empower our Findlay Volkswagen Henderson team to deliver the highest level of service.”

During the remodeling process, the staff is available to answer any questions or address any concerns.

“While construction is underway, rest assured that we remain fully operational, ready to serve you and offer the exceptional service and quality vehicles you deserve,” Eichbauer said.