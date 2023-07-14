92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
RJAuto Logo
FIND YOUR NEXT VEHICLE
Powered By
Findlay Auto Group Logo
Search Used Search New Sell Your Car
Dealer News

Findlay Volkswagen remodel to elevate experience

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
July 14, 2023 - 8:00 am
 
Findlay Volkswagen of Henderson is in the process of remodeling its Valley Automall location. ( ...
Findlay Volkswagen of Henderson is in the process of remodeling its Valley Automall location. (Findlay Volkswagen of Henderson )

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson is remodeling its 22-year-old building as part of its commitment to continuous improvement.

“We believe that by enhancing our facility, we can better serve and create an even more inviting environment for our dedicated employees and awesome customers,” said Melisa Eichbauer, Findlay Volkswagen of Henderson general manager.

Change is an inevitable part of progress, and Findlay Volkswagen Henderson is embracing it with the dealership remodeling project. The dealership’s goal is to create an environment that is not only aesthetically pleasing but also optimally functional for customers and employees.

Remodeling construction can sometimes cause inconveniences, but Findlay is committed to maintaining a high level of service throughout the process.

“Our showroom, service center and sales team are fully operational, ensuring customers continue to experience the exceptional Volkswagen car-buying journey our community has come to expect from Findlay Volkswagen Henderson,” Eichbauer said.

During remodeling, the dealership has taken measures to minimize disruptions. Clear signage has been placed showing temporary entrances, designated parking areas and alternate pathways. The staff also implemented additional safety measures to ensure the well-being of everyone in and around the building, such as adequate fencing and protective barriers to separate the construction area from customer zones.

Eichbauer said the remodeling project allows the dealership to incorporate modern design elements, innovative technology and enhanced amenities, all with comfort and convenience in mind.

“We want to create an atmosphere that showcases the Findlay Volkswagen brand’s essence and personality while providing an exceptional experience for all,” she said.

Remodeling plans include:

Adding spacious customer lounges with comfortable seating areas;

Showcasing the latest Volkswagen models with state-of-the-art digital displays;

Installing new lighting to accentuate the beauty of each vehicle;

Enhancing the service center to ensure faster turnaround times and more efficient maintenance and repairs; and

Expanding the upgraded Volkswagen apparel/VW DriverGear boutique.

The remodel is also an investment in the dealership’s employees.

“A happy and motivated workforce translates into outstanding customer service,” Eichbauer said. “As we remodel our dealership, we are prioritizing the creation of an inviting and collaborative workspace for our employees. By providing them with a better environment, we aim to foster teamwork, boost morale and empower our Findlay Volkswagen Henderson team to deliver the highest level of service.”

During the remodeling process, the staff is available to answer any questions or address any concerns.

“While construction is underway, rest assured that we remain fully operational, ready to serve you and offer the exceptional service and quality vehicles you deserve,” Eichbauer said.

MOST READ
1
New details emerge on big Rio renovation, Fontainebleau opening
New details emerge on big Rio renovation, Fontainebleau opening
2
Las Vegas Sphere: 5 things we’ve learned about the venue so far
Las Vegas Sphere: 5 things we’ve learned about the venue so far
3
Las Vegas slot machine developer to close, will lay off 100
Las Vegas slot machine developer to close, will lay off 100
4
Which notable players are still in hunt at WSOP Main Event?
Which notable players are still in hunt at WSOP Main Event?
5
CCSD renewed contract with teacher accused of ‘disturbing’ conduct
CCSD renewed contract with teacher accused of ‘disturbing’ conduct
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bike riders will gather at 7 a.m. Saturday at Centennial Subaru for a memorial event in honor o ...
Bicyclist to be remembered at Centennial Subaru cycling event
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru is hosting a cycling event Saturday for “3 Feet for Pete,” a Southern Nevada memorial event in honor of bicyclist Pete Makowski, who was killed in 2013.

This year marked the 20th anniversary of the 2003 G4 leg from Las Vegas to Moab. (Land Rover La ...
Land Rover G4 Challenge returns in different form
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

While the G4 Challenge has been discontinued since 2008, Land Rover enthusiasts can still relive the excitement through the Land Rover G4 Recreation Event, which was held in Las Vegas this year.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale marks the brand’s "metamorphosis" into a new era of electrification. (S ...
Alfa Romeo Tonale embodies sporty sophistication
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

If it’s time to explore the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle revolution, take a look at the all-new 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale.

Sales consultants Krystal Reyes, left, and Sammy Gomez proudly display their “red badged arms ...
Lexus of Las Vegas blood drive surpasses goal
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Lexus of Las Vegas’ recent May 31 blood drive made a significant difference in replenishing blood supplies in Southern Nevada by collecting 22 units.

Tyler Corder, right, and Arash Ghafoori celebrate the partnership between Findlay Automotive an ...
Findlay donates to Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

The Findlay Automotive Group recently donated $7,750 to Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth. The donation will help the nonprofit organization provide critical services to homeless youths in Nevada.

Employees of Gaudin Ford Commercial Vehicle Department presented a $40,000 check to the preside ...
Gaudin Ford department raises $40K for Boys Girls Clubs
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

The Gaudin Ford Commercial Vehicle Department presented a $40,000 check to Andy Bischel, president and CEO of Boys &Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. The funds were raised at the dealership’s third annual golf tournament held in April.

Located in Boulder City, the Nevada State Veterans Home is a 180-bed skilled nursing facility.
Boktor Motors donates clothing, health products
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Boktor Motors, located on East Tropicana Avenue, served as a collecting center for donations throughout April. In early May, the dealership delivered several boxes of items to assist veterans at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home.

The Ascent Automotive Group team, from left: Krystal Reyes, sales consultant, Lexus of Las Vega ...
Lexus dealerships support Junior Achievement competition
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson were $10,000 sponsors of Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada’s student entrepreneur competition, “Swimming With the Big Fish,” which recently took place at Allegiant Stadium.

Centennial Subaru Love Promise employee volunteers help out cleaning up trash in the Lovell Can ...
Centennial Subaru teams up with Save Red Rock
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Centennial Subaru Love Promise employee volunteers joined the Save Red Rock organization at Blue Diamond village for an Earth Day social and educational event on April 22. The event promoted water conservation and ways to maintain and protect the environment.

More than 100 people showed up for Findlay Volkswagen's Earth Day cleanup on April 22 in the Ar ...
Findlay VW hosts Earth Day cleanup
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Findlay Volkswagen of Henderson, with the support of Sam &Ash Injury Law, hosted a 2023 Earth Day cleanup on April 22 in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas.

More stories
Alfa Romeo Tonale embodies sporty sophistication
Alfa Romeo Tonale embodies sporty sophistication
9 Ways to Set Your Business Up For Success
9 Ways to Set Your Business Up For Success
Another driverless car company moving into Las Vegas
Another driverless car company moving into Las Vegas
Texas Station, Fiesta sites may turn into family-friendly community
Texas Station, Fiesta sites may turn into family-friendly community
Tips to stay safe and save on utility bills this summer
Tips to stay safe and save on utility bills this summer
Lexus of Las Vegas blood drive surpasses goal
Lexus of Las Vegas blood drive surpasses goal