Findlay VW Henderson partners with firefighters in safety initiative

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson is joining the Henderson Professional Firefighters and Las Vegas Firefighters with the safety initiative “Check Your Seats in the Heat.” Not leaving children or pets in the car alone can save lives.

Celebrating the start of the Check Your Seats in the Heat campaign are, from left, Tyler Corder, CFO, Findlay Automotive; Melisa Eichbauer, general manager, Findlay VW Henderson; Michelle Romero, councilwoman, Ward 1; Debra March, Henderson mayor; Gary Hargis, HPOA; and Dan Pentkowski, HPFF. (Findlay)

School is out and the summer heat has officially hit the Las Vegas Valley. All Henderson residents are doing their best to keep cool, using the community parks, splash pads, pools, and indoor entertainment.

However, with the summer fun, the city of Henderson has also reminded everyone of the importance of staying safe this summer, especially in the heat. Nationally 38 children die each year from being left in a hot vehicle.

Even with the windows rolled down, temperatures inside can reach 125 degrees in just minutes. Heatstroke and death from being left in a hot vehicle are 100 percent preventable.

Consequently, Findlay Volkswagen Henderson is joining the Henderson Professional Firefighters and Las Vegas Firefighters combined efforts to help spread the word on car safety in Southern Nevada. That word is “Check Your Seats in the Heat.” Not leaving children or pets in the car alone can save lives.

“Here at Findlay Volkswagen Henderson, we take great pride in our community,” Melisa Eichbauer of Findlay Volkswagen Henderson said. “We are excited to partner with Henderson Professional Firefighters and this campaign, which is critical to the continued safety and care of our children. Together we can prevent fatalities this summer season.”

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson will donate $50 for every car sold in June to the HPOA Charitable Foundation and the Henderson Firefighters Benevolent Association.

“It was my pleasure to be part of the 2021 Check Your Seats in the Heat campaign, an important message for all of Southern Nevada,” Henderson Mayor Debra March said. “We have wonderful partners in our Henderson Professional Firefighters and Henderson Police Officers Association, and this year Findlay Volkswagen Henderson has joined us. This is why we are a premier community.”

To learn more about the Check Your Seats in the Heat campaign, visit the city of Henderson website, www.cityofhenderson.com.